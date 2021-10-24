Clemson Tigers In The Pros: Higgins, Renfrow and Hopkins in Action

A look at some matchups on the NFL week 7 slate that will contain some former Clemson Tigers.

Week 6 was a good one to former Clemson Tigers that are now in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence picked up his first career win as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Miami Dolphins over in London.

Lawrence will get the week off as the Jacksonville Jaguars are on their BYE week. Following the BYE week the Jaguars will have to play 11 straight games due to the early off week. This could be an interesting storyline to watch for Lawrence who will play basically a full college season worth of games after already playing six games.

Week 7 has a few matchups that are intriguing and include some former Tigers.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)

This AFC North clash is a big one for the time being. The Ravens and Bengals are in first and second place in the division, so this game has quite the meaning.

Former Tiger Tee Higgins will be a player the Bengals look toward to defeat the Ravens. Baltimore is 25th in the league in passing yards allowed, so there are plays to be made.

So far on the season Higgins has 194 yards and is the Bengals’ third leading receiver. The second-year player is coming off a game where he had three catches for 44 yards.

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals (-17.5)

Arizona is the league’s lone undefeated team and it looks like it will stay that way for another week as the Cardinals are big favorites. Houston has found next to no success without Deshaun Watson behind center this year.

Cardinals are looking to move to 7-0 and two former Clemson players will have their hand in on the effort. DeAndre Hopkins has six touchdowns through six games, including two in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Hopkins should go over the 400-yard mark in this matchup against the Texans.

On the other side of the ball, Isaiah Simmons looks to have found a solid role. Simmons is tied for second on the team with 39 tackles and is living up to his draft status. One of the faster linebackers in the league will likely give the mediocre Texans a fit.

The Cardinals are currently riding their perfect start to the season into the Super Bowl talks, currently sitting at +1000 according to FanDuel.

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.0)

Las Vegas is off to a nice 4-2 start and have a chance to add another one in the win column with the east coast Eagles making a trip across the United States.

Hunter Renfrow is off to a great start a quarter way through the season and is on pace for a 1,000 yard season. Currently, Renfrow has 341 yards and two touchdown grabs. Philadelphia has a solid pass defense, so it will be seen what Renfrow can put together in this one.

Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen is currently out with a foot injury, but has had an interception on the year. Clelin Ferrell is struggling to find a role that allows much production. Ferrell is a backup on the defensive line and has just three tackles on the season.

Second-year player John Simpson has played every snap for the Raiders thus far at guard and has allowed just one sack. He will need to be on his game against a solid Eagles’ defensive line that includes Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargave at the defensive tackle position.

Week 7 should be a good one for former Tigers by the time it is all done and over with. Not only are some former Clemson players playing well, they’re winning too.