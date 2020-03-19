Clemson Tigers: NFL Prospect Ranking

With the biggest names of NFL free agency being signed to their new teams, we start to look at the next step for the offseason: the NFL Draft.

Several Clemson players are expected to go high in the draft, and Sports Illustrated released their "Top 100 Big Board."

Here are where the Clemson players rank:

4. Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker, New York Giants

It’s a new era in New York for the Giants. After moving on from Eli Manning and building around Saquan Barkley, they are looking to continue grabbing as many great prospects as they can. Isaiah Simmons, the most versatile defender in the draft, is a great fit. Going along with Leonard Williams on the line, and Jabrill Peppers in the safety position, this defense is young and has tons of room to grow. However, the Giants need help on both sides of the ball. It is up to the organization to decide which is the more important side of the ball to build on.

Analysis from SI's Kevin Hanson:

As Simmons says, he "just play(s) defense." The converted safety won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top college linebacker, but he played 100-plus snaps at five different positions in 2019. A modern-day hybrid defender, Simmons ran a sub-4.4, 40-yard dash at 238 pounds and has the ability to impact the game from a variety of roles.

30. Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

Clemson produced another great receiver in Tee Higgins who is looking to become a primary or secondary target for whatever team he joins. The Packers have star WR Davante Adams but could use a second deep-ball option for Aaron Rodgers to throw to. Loads of teams are looking into drafting Higgins to beef up their receiving core, it would be surprising to see him drop into the Packers hands at 30.

Analysis from SI's Kevin Hanson:

Higgins has a large catch radius, high points the football well and wins as a vertical receiver. He ended his collegiate career tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most receiving touchdowns (27) in Clemson history.



37. A.J. Terrell, Cornerback, L.A. Chargers

L.A. would be a fantastic fit for star Clemson CB A.J. Terrell. A great mentor in Casey Heyward and a great pair with Derwin James, this team could build a great secondary with A.J. as a piece. Losing Phillip Rivers in the offseason, they have Tyrod Taylor as the starting QB. The offense needs work, but if the Chargers front office is looking to improve the defensive side of the ball, A.J. would be a great pick in the early second round.

Analysis from SI's Kevin Hanson: