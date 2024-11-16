Clemson Tigers Offense Needs To Wake Up in Must-Win Game Against Pittsburgh Panthers
The Clemson Tigers know that they don’t have full control over their destiny heading into the stretch run of the 2024 season.
Unless several upsets occur in the ACC, the championship game participants are going to come down to tiebreakers. While those numbers are out of their control, they still have to handle business on the field.
If the Tigers want any chance of being in that game and having a shot to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, they have to keep winning. After losing to the Louisville Cardinals two weeks ago, they bounced back with a victory on the road over the Virginia Tech Hokies last week.
They are facing another stiff road test this weekend, as they are heading to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. It is one of the biggest games of the weekend given the implications.
As Bill Connelly of ESPN pointed out in his Week 12 preview, there is one thing that Clemson will be able to take advantage of. The Panthers offense has gone awry with quarterback Eli Holstein banged up.
“Pitt is basically the ACC's Iowa State, using a couple of dramatic finishes to move into November unbeaten before dropping a couple of games in a row. Injuries and issues seem to be adding up for Eli Holstein, whose production has plummeted over the past four games.”
Throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure, elite defenses have been produced. That hasn’t always been the case this season, but they have a chance to get on track against a reeling Pitt team that has lost two games in a row.
Of course, it takes more than a stout defense to win games. The Tigers are going to have to score some points, which has been a challenge for them recently.
After scoring 40+ points in five out of six games during their winning streak, they managed only 21 at home against Louisville and 24 last weekend in Blacksburg.
Getting that unit back on track will be key down the stretch.
“Clemson's offense also has faded of late. The Tigers scored just 45 combined points and averaged 4.6 yards per play in a loss to Louisville and a tighter than expected game against injury-plagued Virginia Tech. Cade Klubnik completed just 54% of his passes at 9.0 yards per completion and was sacked six times in the two games. He must rebound by the South Carolina game in two weeks, but the Tigers might be able to get away with more mediocre production in this one,” the college football expert wrote.
Their turnaround on offense in 2024 compared to 2023 has been impressive. But, they have hit a bump in the road the last few weeks and have to figure out a way to get things heading in the right direction again.