Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballSoftballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Bockhorst on UGA: 'Talking Season is Over, We Have to Put Our Hands in Dirt and Prove It'

Tons of headlines have led to September 4th's Georgia matchup, and Clemson lineman Matt Bockhorst said he's excited to stop talking and get on the football field.
Author:

"Talking season's over," said Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst when asked about the opening week game with Georgia. A few words from one who often offers a lot, Bockhorst's thought processes speak for fans and media alike who've heard the game hype for months now. 

There was no shying from his oozing optimism about the current offensive line's gelling before fall camp began, even losing early-round NFL talent Jackson Carman and others ahead of the Georgia game.

"I'm very optimistic and, you know, that's not without due. I'm a tough critic, especially on myself and the group to which I'm their leader," Bockhorst said. "And you know what, there was a lot of criticism from last year, and I'm not going to shy away from that. I'm going to acknowledge that criticism, and we're going to move forward. Do I think some of that criticism is unfair; I do, but that doesn't matter. It doesn't matter, and I said this back in the spring.

"It doesn't matter how I feel. It doesn't matter what I think. What matters is how well we do this year, and that's, plain and simple; the end. Because it's a production game, and I feel very good about the offensive line. I'm excited to put that into fruition because sooner or later, talking season's over, and on September 4th we got to put our hands in the dirt and prove it. Against a really good defensive line. So when you're talking about the o-lineman, we've got some dudes that are competing this summer, and I can tell you that for a fact. So I'm excited, and I'm fired up about it."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16438738
Play

Bockhorst on UGA: 'Talking Season is Over, We Have to Put Our Hands in Dirt and Prove It'

Tons of headlines have led to September 4th's Georgia matchup, and Clemson lineman Matt Bockhorst said he's excited to stop talking and get on the football field.

Braylon James 4

2023 WR Prospect From Texas Wowed by Clemson Visit

2023 wide receiver Braylon James took an unofficial visit to Clemson over the weekend and the future SI All-American candidate says an offer from the Tigers would mean the world to him.

USATSI_15776655_168387971_lowres

Clemson Coaches See DB Andrew Mukuba Making Instant Impact

Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba has all the tools and football I.Q. to become a playmaker for Brent Venables in Year 1.

A dogfight to start the season even without the pun, Bockhorst and others didn't hesitate to say how excited they are to run with the top of the college football world instead of a 'tune-up' game to start 2021.

"(We're excited to play Georgia) yeah absolutely, because it tests your oil up front and it's not a tune-up game," Bockhorst said. "And you know what, sometimes you can go early on in the season and get a false sense of security about how good you are, and if you play a team like Georgia up front, you're going to get a good idea."

More Clemson

USATSI_16438738
Football

Bockhorst on UGA: 'Talking Season is Over, We Have to Put Our Hands in Dirt and Prove It'

Braylon James 4
Recruiting

2023 WR Prospect From Texas Wowed by Clemson Visit

USATSI_15776655_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Coaches See DB Andrew Mukuba Making Instant Impact

USATSI_13579139_168387971_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Eight Clemson Commitments Ranked in SI99

USATSI_15162368_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson's Brent Venables Believes 'This is the Time' for Xavier Thomas to Shine

USATSI_15340816_168387971_lowres
Football

Deshaun Watson Misses Texans Practice, No Explanation from Head Coach

USATSI_16090033_168387971_lowres
Football

Getting to Know Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne

Dabo Swinney at Clemson Media 2021
Recruiting

Clemson Jumps Twelve Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings