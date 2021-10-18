    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen
    Publish date:

    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen

    With the Clemson Tigers' offense still struggling to find answers, the coaches believe their fortunes will turn, but they don't know when.
    Author:

    The Clemson Tigers still have all of their goals, save the first one: win the opener, within their grasp. The 2021 Tigers can still win the division, win the closer, win the state championship and, yes, even win the conference. But two of those goals, win the division and win the conference, are no longer in their control.

    However, if they are going to fight and claw their way back to the top of the league they have owned for the last six seasons, they understand they will have to start playing their best—starting this week at Pittsburgh, where they are currently 3.5-point underdogs.

    "We know down the stretch, if we want to end the season the way we want to, yes we’re going to have to figure out how to play our best football," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "We’re not looking farther ahead than Pittsburgh. We know that Pittsburgh is a really good football team. Playing at their place. We got to do a good job of putting together a great plan for our players. And our players have to do a great job of owning the plan and then mentally and physically prepare themselves for playing their best games of the season. So we’re not looking far ahead."

    The Tiger defense is more than likely the only reason that the Panthers, led by Kenny Pickett—currently surging into the Heisman race, are not favored by more than 3.5 points.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16967036

    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen

    With the Clemson Tigers' offense still struggling to find answers, the coaches believe their fortunes will turn, but they don't know when.

    USATSI_16967034_168387971_lowres

    5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into Road Game at Pitt

    USATSI_16967033

    Clemson Coaches 'Have to do a Better Job'

    After a disappointing 17-point performance, the Tigers still believe they are close to putting everything together to return to the high-octane offense that fans are used to seeing.

    The Panthers currently lead the ACC in scoring (48.3), total offense (530.5) and are second in pass offense, at just under 400 yards per game. On the flip side, the Tigers are dead last in scoring, next-to-last in total offense–10.5 yards ahead of last place–and 12th out of 14 teams in pass offense.

    "Yes definitely everybody wants to score more points. Everybody wants to play complementary football with our defense," Elliott said. "We’re going to accept the challenge and go back to work. That’s all we can do. And we’re going to keep believing that each week is going to be the week that it all comes together."

    The Tigers have had to lean on their defense four straight weeks, as for the first time since 2008 they have played four consecutive one-score games. Relying on their defense has worked out for the Tigers so far, but ultimately the Tigers will have to score some points—but even they don't know when that will be.

    "Again it’s back to the drawing board," Elliott said. "One thing is that the guys still have the will to win. They’re working their butts off. At some point we’re very optimistic that it will turn, we just don’t know what it is." 

    "And because we're capable, now it's just, it's, it's performance that we got to stop talking about in living on potential," Elliott added.

    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen
    Publish date:

    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen

    With the Clemson Tigers' offense still struggling to find answers, the coaches believe their fortunes will turn, but they don't know when.
    Author:

    The Clemson Tigers still have all of their goals, save the first one: win the opener, within their grasp. The 2021 Tigers can still win the division, win the closer, win the state championship and, yes, even win the conference. But two of those goals, win the division and win the conference, are no longer in their control.

    However, if they are going to fight and claw their way back to the top of the league they have owned for the last six seasons, they understand they will have to start playing their best—starting this week at Pittsburgh, where they are currently 3.5-point underdogs.

    "We know down the stretch, if we want to end the season the way we want to, yes we’re going to have to figure out how to play our best football," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "We’re not looking farther ahead than Pittsburgh. We know that Pittsburgh is a really good football team. Playing at their place. We got to do a good job of putting together a great plan for our players. And our players have to do a great job of owning the plan and then mentally and physically prepare themselves for playing their best games of the season. So we’re not looking far ahead."

    The Tiger defense is more than likely the only reason that the Panthers, led by Kenny Pickett—currently surging into the Heisman race, are not favored by more than 3.5 points.

    The Panthers currently lead the ACC in scoring (48.3), total offense (530.5) and are second in pass offense, at just under 400 yards per game. On the flip side, the Tigers are dead last in scoring, next-to-last in total offense–10.5 yards ahead of last place–and 12th out of 14 teams in pass offense.

    "Yes definitely everybody wants to score more points. Everybody wants to play complementary football with our defense," Elliott said. "We’re going to accept the challenge and go back to work. That’s all we can do. And we’re going to keep believing that each week is going to be the week that it all comes together."

    The Tigers have had to lean on their defense four straight weeks, as for the first time since 2008 they have played four consecutive one-score games. Relying on their defense has worked out for the Tigers so far, but ultimately the Tigers will have to score some points—but even they don't know when that will be.

    "Again it’s back to the drawing board," Elliott said. "One thing is that the guys still have the will to win. They’re working their butts off. At some point we’re very optimistic that it will turn, we just don’t know what it is." 

    "And because we're capable, now it's just, it's, it's performance that we got to stop talking about in living on potential," Elliott added.

    More Clemson

    USATSI_16967036
    Football

    Elliott 'Optimistic' Offense 'Will Turn'; But Doesn't Know When It Will Happen

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16967034_168387971_lowres
    Football

    5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into Road Game at Pitt

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16967033
    Football

    Clemson Coaches 'Have to do a Better Job'

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16977123_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Hopkins Shows Off Moves in First-Half Touchdown for Cardinals

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16967021_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Rare ACC Underdog at Pitt

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16961619_168387971_lowres
    Football

    What We Learned From Clemson's Escape of Syracuse on Friday Night

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16974990_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Trevor Lawrence Picks Up First Career Win in Jaguars 23-20 Win Over Dolphins

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16929764_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Tigers in the Pros: Week 6 NFL Games

    Oct 17, 2021