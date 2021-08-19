D.J. Uiagalelei Will Be in the Heisman Race

According to former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will work his way into the Heisman race.

Former Clemson quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence did not win the Heisman Trophy in each of their three years in a Tiger uniform, but that does not mean that the hope of a Tiger walking away with the most coveted individual honor in college football is lost.

In fact, the Tigers have a player on their roster right now, who many believe has a great chance to work his way into the Heisman discussion in 2021.

That man is quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.



“I absolutely believe he will (be in the discussion for the Heisman),” former USC quarterback Matt Leinart said. “And it’s actually very similar, guys, to my situation in a way where Carson Palmer was the Heisman Trophy winner the year before, No. 1 draft pick. And I remember just mentally, ‘Oh crap, these are some monster shoes to fill playing quarterback at USC.’

"I think the difference in this situation is we saw DJ be great in two games last year against Notre Dame and Boston College. We saw a small sample size but we saw him absolutely flourish. Nine total touchdowns, no takeaways. Obviously they lost to Notre Dame who ends up going to the Playoff but he had the come-from-behind win against Boston College. So this is a kid with the mental capacity and the pedigree to be able to handle, I think, this situation.”

Uiagalelei not only put up prolific numbers (including 439 yards at Notre Dame, the most ever against the storied Irish program) but protected the ball exceptionally well, becoming only the second FBS player since 2000 to throw at least 115 passes and record at least five passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

“I don’t wanna say a better year than Trevor Lawrence; he won a national championship and is a generational talent,” Leinart added. “But DJ’s phenomenal and you look at the pieces around him … Justyn Ross comes back from injury, we know how talented he is. That will help. And then the defense … their defense is gonna be nasty this year in my opinion. I think DJ is going to have a great year. I think he’s going to be considered for the Heisman Trophy at some point.”

Uiagalelei is currently second in Heisman odds at +1100, according to FanDuel.