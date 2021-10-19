Clemson RB Enters Transfer Portal

For the second consecutive day, the Clemson Tigers have lost a player to the transfer portal.

One day after it was learned that safety Joseph Charleston plans to transfer, All Clemson has confirmed that backup running back Michel Dukes has entered the portal as well.

Dukes, who is now in his junior season, has been buried on the depth chart since his arrival on campus, and only had two rushing attempts for seven yards this season, both coming against SC State. He also fumbled against the Bulldogs. Having appeared in just one game, he will not lose a season of eligibility.

Coming into the season, Dukes had 40 career carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns, having logged just 88 snaps over 18 career games.

This move leaves the Tigers extremely thin at running back after coming into the season with a lot of depth at the position. With Will Shipley still out injured, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher are the only three healthy backs heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 23 Pitt.

Dukes is the third player to enter the portal since the season began. Prior to Dukes and Charleston making the move and deciding to leave the program, senior Lyn-J Dixon also entered the portal after Week 4.

