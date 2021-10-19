    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Clemson RB Michel Dukes Enters Transfer Portal

    For the second consecutive day, the Clemson Tigers have lost a player to the transfer portal.
    Author:

    Clemson has lost another player to the transfer portal.

    One day after it was learned that safety Joseph Charleston plans to transfer, All Clemson has confirmed that backup running back Michel Dukes has entered the portal as well.

    Dukes, who is now in his junior season, has been buried on the depth chart since his arrival on campus, and only had two rushing attempts for seven yards this season, both coming against SC State. He also fumbled against the Bulldogs. Having appeared in just one game, he will not lose a season of eligibility.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_15693392_168387971_lowres

    Clemson RB Enters Transfer Portal

    For the second consecutive day, the Clemson Tigers have lost a player to the transfer portal.

    IMG_9451

    Clemson Gets Commitment From In-State Legacy Recruit

    Clemson picks up commitment number thirteen in the 2022 class, as 2022 in-state tight end and legacy recruit Josh Sapp announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers.

    113382FF-5D39-406C-93A3-4AC0B39FDEFC

    Trevor Lawrence Was Confident Jaguars Would Grab Win In London

    Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is excited about his first NFL win, confident this would be the week the Jaguars got it done.

    Coming into the season, Dukes had 40 career carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns, having logged just 88 snaps over 18 career games. 

    This move leaves the Tigers extremely thin at running back after coming into the season with a lot of depth at the position. With Will Shipley still out injured, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher are the only three healthy backs heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 23 Pitt. 

    Dukes is the third player to enter the portal since the season began. Prior to Dukes and Charleston making the move and deciding to leave the program, senior Lyn-J Dixon also entered the portal after Week 4. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    Publish date:

    Clemson RB Michel Dukes Enters Transfer Portal

    For the second consecutive day, the Clemson Tigers have lost a player to the transfer portal.
    Author:

    Clemson has lost another player to the transfer portal.

    One day after it was learned that safety Joseph Charleston plans to transfer, All Clemson has confirmed that backup running back Michel Dukes has entered the portal as well.

    Dukes, who is now in his junior season, has been buried on the depth chart since his arrival on campus, and only had two rushing attempts for seven yards this season, both coming against SC State. He also fumbled against the Bulldogs. Having appeared in just one game, he will not lose a season of eligibility.

    Coming into the season, Dukes had 40 career carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns, having logged just 88 snaps over 18 career games. 

    This move leaves the Tigers extremely thin at running back after coming into the season with a lot of depth at the position. With Will Shipley still out injured, Kobe Pace, Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher are the only three healthy backs heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 23 Pitt. 

    Dukes is the third player to enter the portal since the season began. Prior to Dukes and Charleston making the move and deciding to leave the program, senior Lyn-J Dixon also entered the portal after Week 4. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_15693392_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson RB Enters Transfer Portal

    16 seconds ago
    IMG_9451
    Recruiting

    Clemson Gets Commitment From In-State Legacy Recruit

    1 hour ago
    113382FF-5D39-406C-93A3-4AC0B39FDEFC
    Football

    Trevor Lawrence Was Confident Jaguars Would Grab Win In London

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16961732_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson's Dabo Swinney Discusses LSU Job, Ed Orgeron's Departure

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16940386
    Football

    Swinney Previews Pitt; Addresses Team Health

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16940452
    Men's Basketball

    Duke Selected as Preseason ACC Men’s Basketball Favorite

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16828033_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Uiagalelei 'Slowly But Surely' Getting More Comfortable in Clemson Offense

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16929764_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Week 6 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL

    Oct 18, 2021