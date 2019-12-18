Clemson Tigers: Signing Day Central

The Clemson Tigers look to get a head start on opening their Christmas presents, as they welcome a new crop of talented young Tigers into the fold.

The early signing period for the Tigers will be ripe with ultra-talented players who will look to carry on the Tigers' winning tradition.

Bolstered by the commitment Saturday of five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson enters the early signing period ranked No.1 in 247Sports' rankings: Clemson (310.5), Alabama (306.01), LSU (299.94), Ohio State (296.56), Texas A & M (268. 90)

The Tigers also have the nation's highest average rating per commitment (93.82.

Remaining Targets:

Justin Flowe: After the commitment of Simpson Saturday, many around the nation began to shift their predictions for the California native to Oregon or USC, as the Tigers are full at the linebacker position.

While this seems to be the most likely landing spot for the five-star backer, the Tigers would definitely still take Flowe, even though it would mean they would have to oversign this class.

Probability: 30%

Commitment Time: 2 p.m. hour on ESPNU

Jordan Burch: In what has been one of the strangest recruitments I have ever followed, Burch appeared bound for South Carolina, then bound for Clemson, then bound for Georgia and now it appears he is bound for LSU.

Burch and his family have been extremely quite throughout the entire process, however from what we have gathered mom is playing a very large role in his decision — which may not bode well for the Tigers.

Probability: 25%

Commitment Time: 2 p.m. hour on ESPNU

Malcolm Greene; The Tigers are expected to win the services of the four-star defensive back Wednesday in what would be a flip for Greene, currently an LSU commitment, to Clemson

If the Tigers are able to flip Greene from LSU, recruiter Mike Reed will be the one celebrating the most, as it would be his diligence and hard work that earned the Tigers a win over the Bayou Bengals.

Probability: 95%

Commitment Time: Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Commitment Times of Top Prospects:

Coverage of the first day of the early signing period kicks off on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. before shifting to ESPNU at noon.

Marcus Dumervil, EJ Smith: 11 a.m. hour

Phillip Webb, CJ Stroud 12 p.m. hour

Arian Smith, Kendall Dennis: 1 p.m. hour

Burch, Justin Flowe: 2 p.m. hour

Top Classes via SI All-American:

Officially Signed:

7:17 a.m.: Bryan Bresee is officially a Clemson Tiger