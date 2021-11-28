Clemson Tigers-South Carolina Gamecocks Halftime Analysis

The Clemson Tigers are 30 minutes from securing their ninth win of the season, and seventh consecutive win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, as they take a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Ship Happens: Will Shipley's 10th rushing touchdown of the season tied him with C.J. Spiller (10 in 2006) for second-most by a Clemson true freshman all-time. It's the fourth straight game Clemson has scored on its opening possession.

The defense has their best half of the season: Andrew Booth Jr. had an interception in the first quarter that set up a field goal by B.T. Potter, and in the second quarter had his second interception of the night. The defense, as a whole, allowed only 75 yards in the opening half of play, after allowing 12 yards of offense in the opening quarter.

DJU with a costly INT: It seems nothing can go smoothly for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, as his first-quarter interception took almost certain points off the board.

The offensive line is doing their job: The Gamecocks have talent on the defensive side of the ball, and the offensive line is holding up the best they have all season. The biggest display of this was on Shipley's 29-yard touchdown run, Mason Trotter manhandled his man and opened the hole that sprung Shipley.

The offense is rolling: Outside of the interception, and a completely blown call by the officials on fourth-and-1, the Tigers have had their way offensively, as they amassed 258 yards—including 193 rushing yards.

Clemson attempting to hold three straight opponents below 100 rushing yards for the first time since 2018 against Florida State, Louisville and Boston College. -

Clemson attempting to hold three straight opponents to 50 or fewer rushing yards for the first time since 1991 against Maryland, South Carolina and Duke. -

Clemson attempting to secure three takeaways in back-to-back games for the first time since last season against Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

