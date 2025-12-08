Clemson Tigers Star CB Declares for NFL Draft

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell is the second Tiger to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, announcing it on his Instagram on Monday morning.

Clemson junior CB Avieon Terrell announces on Instagram he is leaving school early for the 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/f7yX0BHvm6 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 8, 2025

Terrell announces his decision after a memorable three-year career with Clemson as the top corner on the team. The Atlanta native is a current Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, awarded for the top defensive back in college football, and his numbers reflect that.

The junior recorded nine forced fumbles across 12 games this season, being a physical ball hawk that guarded the top receiver on the opposing team. He also recorded 48 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery for Clemson this season. He also recorded a sack from the secondary against Troy this season.

“Playing here at Clemson has been an incredible blessing, and I’m grateful for every memory, every challenge, and every opportunity this program has given me,” Terrell said in his post.

Terrell is coming off of a First Team All-ACC honor this season, recording a Second Team All-ACC honor in 2024 in Clemson’s ACC Championship-winning season that saw a College Football Playoff appearance.

In his career as a whole, Terrell finished with three interceptions, 28 pass deflections, 25 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and three recoveries, and 125 total tackles across 39 games played over his Clemson career. The brother of former national champion A.J. Terrell, Avieon will look to follow in his brother’s footsteps in the league.

The decision comes after Clemson’s announcement that it will be playing the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 27, meaning that the cornerback will not play in the game and will get ready to workout early Terrell was also injured in the Tigers’ last regular season game of the season against South Carolina and did not return to the game after leaving in the first half.

Terrell’s choice is not surprising, to say the least, with a shot of being a first round pick as well as being one of the first defensive backs that could be taken off the board in April. According to CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft, Terrell would be chosen towards the end of the first round, going to the Dallas Cowboys.

The cornerback is the second Tiger who has decided to leave the program a year early, joining Antonio Williams this offseason, but will certainly not be the last to leave college for an opportunity to play on Sundays in the near future.