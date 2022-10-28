The Clemson Tigers currently sit at No. 5 in both the AP, as well as the Coaches Poll. The reason for the Tigers getting jumped by teams, as they opened the season at No. 4 before falling to No. 5, was their inability to "look" like a "complete team".

However, when you get past the eye test and actually dive into the teams the Tigers have played and beaten, there is a lot to be encouraged by.

"Wake, NC State might have been tops coming in, Syracuse was No. 1 in the league on defense coming in. Every week we've seen some good groups," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "BC is always tough. Florida State had a heck of a defense. We've seen a lot of different styles and flavors of the week. Our guys really have a lot to draw from in eight games."

With the first College Football Playoff ranking scheduled to be released Tuesday night, regardless of where the Tigers fall, Swinney is proud of what his team has accomplished so far--and, the bad news for their opponents--they still have room to get better.

"To be where we are, I am proud of our guys. It's a resilient bunch," Swinney said. "We're not perfect in terms of how we have played. We still have a lot of room for improvement. When these guys put it together and get a taste of a complete game one time, they have a chance to be a special group. They really care and play hard for each other. They believe they're supposed to win and that's a huge part of it."

