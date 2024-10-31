Clemson Tigers Superstar Named to Watch List for Prestigious Award
The Clemson Tigers are no strangers to their superstars bringing home postseason awards, especially under veteran head coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney has made the Tigers a household name throughout the college football landscape, and has done so primarily on the back of strong quarterback play on a yearly basis.
That has been no different this season, as Clemson's offense has been led by superstar junior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
It is Klubnik's second year as the primary starter for the Tigers, and he has seen drastic improvements in his game throughout his time as QB1.
This season, his performance has been spectacular enough to be named to postseason award watch lists, with the most recent being one of the most prestigious of awards for the position.
With an announcement made on Tuesday, the Davey O'Brien Foundation named Cade Klubnik one of the 35 quarterbacks to be in the first round for Davey O'Brien Award consideration.
The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the quarterback judged by the Davey O'Brien Foundation to be the best at his position in the nation.
Clemson has had one quarterback win this prestigious award, Deshaun Watson, who claimed the award in consecutive seasons covering 2015 and 2016.
Klubnik has done more than enough to be in consideration for the award, throwing for 1,836 yards with 20 touchdowns to only three interceptions on 146 of 219 passing.
It has been nothing less than a spectacular 2024 campaign for the junior, and he continues to make a name for himself throughout the nation as one of the best at his position.