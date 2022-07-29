Briningstool 'Has Got a Chance to Be Pretty Special'

Jake Briningstool’s raw ability as a pass catcher resulted in him appearing in each of Clemson’s last seven games of 2021, playing at least 14 offensive snaps in each of Clemson’s last four contests.

However, if he is going to emerge as the next great Clemson Tiger to play tight end, he is going to have to do is become more consistent.

"Briningstool, the biggest thing with him is just consistency," tight ends coach Kyle Richardson said. "He's a young guy that, again, got thrown in the fire at times because of injuries and probably was not ready at times. But his potential is through the roof. His athleticism and what he brings to us in that tight end run and what he brings to the opposing defense and match up problems is through the roof.



"What he's got to do and he's done, he's taken steps to that is, just, he's just got to be more consistent...And again, just excited to be able to see what he does in year two. He's got a chance to be pretty special."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!