Clemson Will Not Explore the Portal for Another QB for 2022

The Clemson Tigers signed the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class on early signing day.



Cade Klubnik is the heir apparent to the Clemson offense, and his time could come sooner rather than later if the struggles for starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continue into next season.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s going to come in and compete like all the other guys are, too,” Streeter said. “It’s going to be the same thing with (Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles—both of whom will be on scholarship next season). They’re still raw, too, and they’re still learning every single day. Cade’s going to come in, and we’ve got to see what he’s about. We’ve got to see what he’s about early on.

“Any time you bring in a kid like the caliber of Cade, it’s going to make the whole room better. That’s what I take pride in with my group is that these guys push each other. And it’s nothing against each other. We’re competing and we’re making each other better. They’re all pulling for each other, so it’s going to be an iron-sharpening-iron situation. I’m excited about it.”

Klubnik has exactly what a program like Clemson, or any program for that matter, is looking for, according to SI All-American.

When it comes to projecting for college, specifically, with an emphasis on a strong floor, production and modern tools for execution, the Clemson commitment is about as good as it gets in the 2022 cycle -- and it goes well beyond dominating the Elite 11 Finals the way Klubnik did last week. Some of the reasoning, especially with data, plays the same but the top spot for the Texan is plenty deeper."

"There are almost no weaknesses in Klubnik's game at this stage of his development. Perhaps the lack of a truly special arm and/or filled-out frame is something to knock against him, but the strengths -- from an elite release, comfort on the run, accuracy and most importantly decision-making -- combine to help him stand on his own.

But even though the Tigers have Uiagalelei, a former 5-star in his own right, Klubnik, Helms and Wiles, many fans and commentators believe that there are still some opportunities to go fishing in the transfer portal due to the fact that two of the Tigers' quarterbacks will be former walkons.

But Streeter is happy with his group of four.

“Right now, we’re not interested in doing that at my position," Streeter said. "I think the guys that we have here, that’s what we’re here for is to get them better and better. I know the numbers might not match every year, but in today’s age, to have five guys on scholarship, it’s like good luck trying to figure that out.

“We do feel really, really good about where we’re at with our situation, especially with the two young kids, Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles, coming on, too. Obviously (the topic of adding a transfer quarterback) comes up, but it hasn’t been a long discussion. I love that about our program. It’s a program that is loyal to the players, and we talk about earning the right to play and get your reps and earning the right to win. So as long as we can hold that, we’re going to try to. And it’s going to be hard sometimes, but right now, we’re not looking into that portal for my position.”

