NFL Ready? Maybe.

Wide receiver Adam Randall came to Clemson with hopes of having an impact on a receiving corp that was decimated by injuries in 2021, and even though he has only been on campus for a couple of months, the returns on the wide receiver from Myrtle Beach are very promising for the former Seahawk.

"He's been excellent. I mean, he just naturally does some things," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "First of all, physically, you could put him in an NFL locker room and he'd fit right in, but then you realize he's just a young player. Man, he made a couple plays today that were special, but just some little things as far as just some technique and some release technique. And just a lot coming at him with five days of installation, but he's exactly what we hoped he'd be. He's going to be...great."





His quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei--who is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook--agrees.



"I think Adam's good, man. Raw talent," he said. "I think he's very well, runs routes really well, can catch the ball really well. I think he's really fast. He has a lot of deceptive speed and he's just a big guy. You see him out there, he kind of looks more like a DK Metcalf, kind like a Joe Nagata. He's big like that. But he's going to be a great tool. I think as long as he gets the offense down, he's going to be marvelous. He's going to be a great receiver for us."

During his time with the Seahawks, the versatile wideout did a little bit of everything. Not only is Randall one of the best receivers in the country, but he's also taken snaps at quarterback, played some safety on the defensive side of the ball, and returned kicks.

As for his role with the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney sees the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout as a perfect fit for the boundary, but at the same time, the head coach could see Randall playing inside or outside.

"Adam is a big physical guy that can handle himself in the boundary," Swinney said. "But he's got all the skills he needs to play to the field or in the slot. He can really do all of them. I mean, Adam's played quarterback, wildcat, I mean he's done a little bit everything."

