Clemson Starting WR to Miss Pitt Game

    • October 22, 2021
    Clemson WR Jospeh Ngata to Miss Pitt Game

    All Clemson has confirmed that starting receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.
    The hits just keep on coming for the Clemson Tigers.

    All Clemson has confirmed that starting wide receiver Joseph Ngata has been ruled out for the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.

    This is another devastating blow for a Clemson team already ravaged by injury this season. Ngata had played some of his best football in recent weeks and on the season has 18 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.

    The Tigers receiving room, which started the season with plenty of depth, has been hit hard in recent weeks. In addition to Nagata being out, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. have both been dealing with injuries, and Brannon Spector has yet to play this season.

    Clemson is set to face No. 21 Pitt on Saturday in the Tigers' first-ever trip to Heinz Field, with kickoff set for 3:30 pm.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

