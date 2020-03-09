Clemson Tigers: XFL Recap Week 5

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks (5-0)

Final: Houston Roughnecks 32, Seattle Dragons 23.

The Roughnecks pulled off another victory, this time with their defensive line dominating one of the better O-Lines in the XFL. They had a combined four sacks for the day, but still gave up 23 points to a Seattle team that struggles in the skill positions. They forced two fumbles this weekend, continuing their dominance in the turnover battle in the league standings.

Corey Crawford had two tackles in the victory over Seattle. Phillip Walker led the offense with 351 yards passing and three touchdowns. Cam Phillips ended with 122 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the winning effort.

Next week: Houston Roughnecks vs. NY Guardians, Saturday, March 14, 2 p.m. on ABC

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons (1-4)

Final: Seattle Dragons 23, Houston Roughnecks 32.

Seattle had another disappointing week, this time with their offensive line also having a rough time. They could not stop the defense of the Roughnecks or their passing game. The score of the game does not reflect just how dominant the Roughnecks were.

Isaiah Battle and his O-line of the Dragons had their first really bad game of the season, giving up four sacks throughout the day. Their leading rusher only had 30 yards, and their QB only had 114 yards. This will definitely be a week to forget for the Dragons.

Next Week: Seattle Dragons vs. LA Wildcats. Sunday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPN 2

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (3-2)

Final: DC Defenders: 15, St. Louis Battlehawks: 6.

Tavaris Barnes had himself a game this weekend. Tallying one sack, three tackles, a tackle for a loss of 7 yards, and a QB hurry. He helped contribute to the win and limit the Battlehawk offense to single digit points.

Although the DC offense didn't shine, their defense made up for it. They totaled 4 sacks as a team, constantly pressured the QB, and held their leading rusher to 70 yards. The DC defense forced one fumble, that being the only turnover in the game. They will try to carry the intensity and momentum to next week as they face the Renegades.

Next week: DC Defenders vs. Dallas Renegades. Sunday, March 15, 4 p.m. on FS1.