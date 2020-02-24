Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 3 Recap

Three former Clemson players made it to week 3 of their XFL career this weekend. Corey Crawford, Tavaris Barnes, and Isaiah Battle.

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks (3-0)

Final: Houston Roughnecks 34, Tampa Bay Vipers 27.

Corey Crawford and the Houston Roughnecks add their third straight W in the win column. This time in a bit of a closer game. They played the Vipers of Tampa Bay and scored 34 but in return let up 27. Former Clemson Tiger, Corey Crawford, contributed greatly on the defensive side of the ball to help the Roughnecks seal the victory.

Corey Crawford had 6 combined tackles. The Roughnecks defense held the Vipers' leading rusher to just 49 yards on 15 attempts. The Roughnecks are continuing to show their dominance throughout the league.

Next Week: Houston Roughnecks vs. Dallas Renegades. Sunday, March 1, 4 p.m. on FS1.

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons (1-2)

Final: Dallas Renegades 24, Seattle Dragons 12.

The Seattle Dragons and number one pick offensive lineman Isaiah Battle faced the Dallas Renegades and produced a lackluster performance on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. They had just under 300 total offensive yards while giving up 377 total yards defensively.

They only gave up one sack, staying consistently good at QB protection, but they often find trouble moving the ball down the field. The defense can't rely on their offense to score and keep them in the game. They'll be looking to turn it around next week.

Next Week: Seattle Dragons vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Sat, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. on FOX

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (2-1)

Final: DC Defenders 9, LA Wildcats 39.

After a great start to the season, the DC Defenders win streak is put to a halt in a dominant fashion while facing the LA Wildcats. The Wildcats offense couldn't be contained as they scored almost 40 points while the Defenders couldn't break into double digits.

Former Clemson Tiger Tavaris Barnes didn't put up any stats, but he reassured the fans afterwards that the Defenders will go back to the drawing board to figure it out for next week's game against the Vipers.

Next Week: DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers. Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.