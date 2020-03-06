Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 5 Preview

One more week of the XFL has passed and we are on to week 5, here is what you can expect from former Clemson Tigers in the league:

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks (4-0)

This week: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons. Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m. on ABC.

The Roughnecks escaped the Dallas Renegades last week to secure their fourth win and are the only undefeated team in the XFL. They are talented on both sides of the ball, playing both stellar offense and defense. Going into week 5, Philip Walker, the Houston QB, leads the league in passing yards. His main target is Cam Phillips, who is leading the league in total receiving yards.

Corey Crawford and the Roughneck defense is the best turnover team in the league. Deatrick Nichols and Cody Brown lead the league in interceptions for the Roughnecks. Last week they only totaled one sack, and will be facing one of the best offensive lines in the league with the Seattle Dragons. This battle of the trenches will be a good one in this game.

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons (1-3)

This week: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks. Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m. on ABC.

With their only win coming against Tampa Bay, the Dragons are looking to turn it around this week and take down the only undefeated team in the league, the Houston Roughnecks. The Dragons are a lack luster team on offense, with their QB being outside of the top 5 in total yards, they have no backs in the leading rushers, and no receivers in the top of the league in yards. Their offensive line is one of the best in the league but they have no weapons to go with the protection.

Isaiah Battle was the number one offensive line pick in the XFL draft and he is proving his worth, but can't do enough to help his team win. We will see this week if the offensive line can protect the QB enough to lead their team to a win.

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (2-2)

This Week: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Sunday, March 8, 3 p.m. on FS1

After a horrific loss to one of the worst teams in the league last week, the Defenders need a win to get some momentum back. They are on a 2 game losing streak, with one of the losses being a shutout. Cardale Jones will be looking to lead the Defenders and move up the standings with a win.

Tavaris Barnes did not get any stats last week, but may be needed for depth in the next coming weeks the more the season goes on. In his first few showings he gathered some tackles, but nothing in this past weeks game. He and the Defenders need to turn it around this next week against St. Louis, to gain some momentum back and cruise through the season.