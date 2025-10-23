Clemson DC Tom Allen Outlines Traits Looked For in Recruiting Process
There aren’t many characters as energetic as Clemson Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen, receiving many comments of praise throughout his short time with the team so far.
For those looking to be recruited by Clemson, Allen spoke to the media on Tuesday and outlined the specific things that he looks for while out on the recruiting trail.
While physical traits are always important, the defensive coordinator says that toughness will create that drive, saying he loves “tough guys that love football”.
“To me, the toughness piece is what I’m looking for,” Allen said. “Just a guy when you watch him practice and you watch his film, it oozes from his film, and you watching him compete in other sports, I think those are critical things.”
Toughness and competition often go hand-in-hand, and that’s why Allen asks a specific question about other things that the given athlete does throughout the academic year.
“That’s why one of my first questions I ask was ‘Hey, what other sports does he play?’” he said. “I love guys that play multiple sports. I think it’s just a competitive edge, you have a competitive mindset when you do things in a different setting, is very important.”
Allen credits the ACC for being “wide open” saying that speed is something necessary that every recruit needs to have.
“I just want fast, hungry guys that love the game,” the 55-year-old said. “That’s what I’m looking for. This game is played in space; it’s what it is. This conference is coached in space, the offenses we play, a lot of elite quarterbacks in this conference.”
With successful teams like Miami and SMU being examples as some that play at this type of tempo, Allen wants to see his unit counter these high-octane offenses with future recruits.
“The game is played with different personalities,” he said. “This game is a very wide-open league, and you’ve got to have speed to play with those kinds of guys, so that’s a priority.”
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Allen wants his players to have a true love for the game. With the obstacles and losses that the game throws at these players, the Clemson defensive coordinator said that he wants the passion of playing to trump all of the circumstances.
“We ask our guys to do a lot of hard things in this sport, and it’s very challenging mentally and physically, and so you got to love it,” Allen said. “You really do.”
With outside influences like NIL now in the mix, Allen doesn’t want players who have money on the center of their minds. He says the same thing for the coaches in the profession, saying that passion will outdrive the money that one is being paid to do the job.
“If that’s all you care about, it’s part of it, yes, but there’s got to be a love for playing football,” he said. “There’s got to be a love for coaching this sport, and I think finding guys that just love it. You can’t keep them off the field. They enjoy practice, they love playing, they love competing and that’s the kind of guys I want.”
Over the next several seasons, Allen will see the unit mold into the defense that he recruited on his own. However, in the meantime, all focus is on now, as Clemson will look to finish the year strong after going 3-4 in its first seven games.
“I’m excited for that process, obviously ongoing, even throughout this season, but man, I love this team,” he said. “I love our group and we are going to fight to the finish, I can promise you that.”