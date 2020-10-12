After three consecutive home games, No. 1 Clemson now goes on the road for the first time since its season-opening win over Wake Forest to face a Georgia Tech team trying to build some momentum in year two under head coach Geoff Collins.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak last weekend with a 46-27 win over Louisville. After falling behind 21-7 early, Georgia Tech took advantage of three Cardinal turnovers to come back and get the win, moving them to 2-2 on the season.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Yellow Jackets are playing with a lot more confidence than they were when the two teams opened up the 2019 season against one another and that the program is certainly on the upswing.

"I think the biggest thing is they're a lot more confident," Elliott said. "You can see everybody's headed in the right direction they're a lot more confident. They're playing hard, they're playing with some swagger, and they're showing the ability to be flexible."

After the big win over Miami on Saturday night, Elliott says this will be a great opportunity for the top-ranked Tigers to show they are capable of playing to a standard each and every week.

"So it's going to be a good challenge for us," Elliott said. "I think it's an opportunity for our guys to kind of understand how to become consistent and that's what it's going to take if we want to get to where we want to go at the end of the season.

"We have to be consistent week in and week out. We haven't had an issue, you know, our guys have done a great job of preparing to the standard so far and it's going to take that same level of intensity and focus because we're going to be challenged by a good Georgia Tech football team."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter