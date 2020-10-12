SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Tony Elliott Says Tigers Expecting Confident Georgia Tech Defense

JP-Priester

After three consecutive home games, No. 1 Clemson now goes on the road for the first time since its season-opening win over Wake Forest to face a Georgia Tech team trying to build some momentum in year two under head coach Geoff Collins.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak last weekend with a 46-27 win over Louisville. After falling behind 21-7 early, Georgia Tech took advantage of three Cardinal turnovers to come back and get the win, moving them to 2-2 on the season. 

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Yellow Jackets are playing with a lot more confidence than they were when the two teams opened up the 2019 season against one another and that the program is certainly on the upswing. 

"I think the biggest thing is they're a lot more confident," Elliott said. "You can see everybody's headed in the right direction they're a lot more confident. They're playing hard, they're playing with some swagger, and they're showing the ability to be flexible."

After the big win over Miami on Saturday night, Elliott says this will be a great opportunity for the top-ranked Tigers to show they are capable of playing to a standard each and every week.

"So it's going to be a good challenge for us," Elliott said. "I think it's an opportunity for our guys to kind of understand how to become consistent and that's what it's going to take if we want to get to where we want to go at the end of the season.

"We have to be consistent week in and week out. We haven't had an issue, you know, our guys have done a great job of preparing to the standard so far and it's going to take that same level of intensity and focus because we're going to be challenged by a good Georgia Tech football team." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Brent Venables Began Prepping For Miami Before Hurricanes Were on Schedule

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his staff spent time in the offseason studying Miami, even though the Hurricanes didn't pop up on the schedule until August.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary Beginning to Show on Gameday

Clemson's competition at cornerback and safety continues to brew and it's making the defense as a whole more dangerous through the first four games

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Earns Second ACC Quarterback of the Week Honor of 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

CU Athletic Communications

Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Aggressive Miami Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he was confident in the plan the Tigers had to attack an aggressive and talented Miami defense on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Jayln Phillips Shines in First Career Start

Sophomore safety Jayln Phillips made his first career start Saturday night against Miami and recorded four tackles in the 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes

Christopher Hall

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Was A Factor in First Game Back From MCL Injury

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis returned to action Saturday night and enjoyed a productive night against Miami's offensive front

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Top-10 Win Over Miami

No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami 42-17, but does that mean Miami is overrated? How much did Brent Venables trust his cornerbacks? Does special teams have an issue?

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Swinney says Special Teams Gaffes Will Be Corrected

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney breaks down what went wrong with the trio of blocked field goals against No. 7 Miami Saturday night

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney: Etienne is 'as Good as Anyone I've Seen'

Clemson running back Travis Etienne's development the last three years continues to show as the senior state his claim as one of the best backs in FBS history.

Christopher Hall