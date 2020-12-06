Two former Clemson Tigers have come up with crucial plays for the Raiders defense in the first half of their game against the Jets.

Trayvon Mullen picked off Jets quarterback Sam Bradford on a 2nd-and-3 play with around three minutes left in the second quarter.

The Raiders offense would turn the turnover into points on the ensuing drive. It was Mullen's second interception of the season.

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell also has a forced fumble on a strip-sack of Darnold late in the second quarter that stopped a promising Jets drive at the Raiders 35-yard line.

The sack was the first of the season for Ferrell after recording 4.5 as rookie in 2019.

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow has reeled in 3 catches for 39 yards in the half also, with the Raiders leading 17-13 at the break.

The Jets are currently 0-11 on the season and are considered the favorites to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Jets could pull out a win, that could lead to a shake-up at the top of the board.