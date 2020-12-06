SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Trayvon Mullen and Clelin Ferrell Come Up Big in First Half Against Jets

JP-Priester

Two former Clemson Tigers have come up with crucial plays for the Raiders defense in the first half of their game against the Jets. 

Trayvon Mullen picked off Jets quarterback Sam Bradford on a 2nd-and-3 play with around three minutes left in the second quarter.

The Raiders offense would turn the turnover into points on the ensuing drive. It was Mullen's second interception of the season. 

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell also has a forced fumble on a strip-sack of Darnold late in the second quarter that stopped a promising Jets drive at the Raiders 35-yard line. 

The sack was the first of the season for Ferrell after recording 4.5 as rookie in 2019. 

Former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow has reeled in 3 catches for 39 yards in the half also, with the Raiders leading 17-13 at the break.

The Jets are currently 0-11 on the season and are considered the favorites to land Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Jets could pull out a win, that could lead to a shake-up at the top of the board. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Position Grades From Clemson's 45-10 Win over Virginia Tech

All Clemson takes a look back at how each position group fared in Clemson's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night in a cold Lane Stadium.

JP-Priester

Deshaun Watson Early TD Run Pulls Texans Even With Colts

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is off to hot start against the Colts despite not having WR Will Fuller.

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Says Clemson Receiver Justyn Ross Won't Be Available in 2 Weeks

Despite a report from ESPN/ABC announcer Chris Folwer during Saturday's broadcast, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said receiver Justyn Ross is not going to be cleared to play this season.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Updates Skalski, Other Injured Clemson Tigers After VT Win

Following a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ran down a list of injured players, including James Skalski, Jake Venables, Andrew Booth Jr. and Frank Ladson Jr.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Pleased With Clinching Night in Blacksburg

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday and now prepares for an elite showdown with Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC Championship

Christopher Hall

4th-and-Short: Instant Reactions to Clemson's Big Win Over Virginia Tech

A look back at some of the highs and lows from Clemson's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night in Blacksburg.

JP-Priester

Second-Half Outburst Leads No. 3 Clemson Over Virginia Tech

No. 3 Clemson turned a close game in the first half into an easy rout in the second half with a 45-10 victory over the Hokies that clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Jake Venables Suffers Broken Arm, James Skalski Dealing With Soreness

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to ESPN at halftime of the Virginia Tech game that sophomore linebacker Jake Venables suffered a broken arm during the first half.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Roster Update: As Expected, Tigers Without Ladson, Ngata, Zanders for VT Game

No. 3 Clemson will be without two key receivers and one starting safety, but another player to monitor is cornerback Derion Kendrick, who didn't play a week ago.

Brad Senkiw

Who is Clemson Favored Over in CFP's Top-4?

Clemson is favored over Notre Dame but not Alabama and Ohio State, according to BetOnline.ag.

Brad Senkiw

by

Wormred