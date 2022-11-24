Clemson Trying to Play Through Turnover Troubles

When Dabo Swinney was asked Tuesday about Clemson receiver Adam Randall playing through a broken hand and being worried about his ability to secure the football, the Tigers' head coach said it's a problem no matter who you are right now.

"Ball security is a concern, period," Swinney said. "Good hand, hurt hand, if you watch our last few games, it's a concern."

How can it not be? The No. 8 Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times in their last four games. Clemson hasn't had a four-game stretch like that since 2016.

This year, it all started in that wacky game against Syracuse when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei fumbled deep inside Orange territory. It was picked up and run back 90 yards for a touchdown.

He later threw two interceptions in the game that got him benched. Will Shipley also gave the ball away on a fumble. Clemson still won the game, 27-21, despite four turnovers.

Against Notre Dame two weeks later, the Tigers threw two interceptions. One led to a short-field TD for the Irish and another was a pick-6. The Tigers lost 35-14.

In a home game the following week against Louisville, Clemson had three turnovers, all fumbles, but the Tigers won 31-16 because they forced two Cardinal mistakes.

Last game against Miami, tight ends Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool both put the ball on the turf after well-timed tackles, and Uiagalelei threw an interception when the receiver quit running the route. The Tigers still won by 30 points, thanks to the Hurricanes giving the ball away twice.

Swinney said it also helped to get a turnover on downs and a safety, which gave Clemson two points and the ball back.

"We've been getting takeaways," Swinney said. "If we can just keep getting them and cut that down, good things will happen for us."

There's really no good explanation for the rash of turnovers. No coach teaches ball insecurity. Sometimes, it's just plain dumb luck.

"You just have to keep coaching the fundamentals," Swinney said. "You stress things you in practice...but you've got to go play. Hopefully, it's one of those things we just play our way out of."

That's the goal against in-state rival South Carolina, which comes to Memorial Stadium at noon on Saturday. In games of this magnitude, the margin of error shrinks.

The Gamecocks have forced 16 of their 17 turnovers in their seven wins. They took the ball away four times against Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Uiagalelei said the key for Clemson is to not play tentatively or consciously think about not turning it over. That's when it can really get away from you.

"I think you definitely gotta play through it, but you definitely work on it in practice," Uiagalelei said. "We've been working on it. For some reason, in the last couple of games, we just turned the ball over. But I think the biggest thing for that is, is ball security.

"Don't let it get too much in your head, don't let it bother you too much. But at the end of the day, stay aggressive and continue to keep playing."

