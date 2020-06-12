Clemson Board Approves Name Change To Honors College

The Clemson Board of Trustees met Friday to approve changing the name of the schools' honors college to the Clemson University Honors College, effective immediately.

The college was formally named the Calhoun Honors College in 1982.

Trustees also approved a resolution requesting authority from the South Carolina General Assembly to restore Tillman Hall to its original name of the Main Building, commonly called "Old Main."

"We must recognize there are central figures in Clemson's history whose ideals, beliefs and actions do not represent diversity," Chairman Smyth McKissick said in a press release. "Today's action by the Board acknowledges that now is the time to move forward together as a more unified Clemson family.

The changes comes days after former football players DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson petitioned the school to have the names be changed.

The changes also come on the eve of a peaceful demonstration organized by members of the current Clemson football team.

"Our Trustees' leadership today sends a clear message that Clemson University intends to be a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome," Clemson President Jim Clements said in a release. "Our work in this area is far from finished, but we are committed to building on the progress we have made in areas of diversity."