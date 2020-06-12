AllClemson
Clemson Board Approves Name Change To Honors College

Travis Boland

The Clemson Board of Trustees met Friday to approve changing the name of the schools' honors college to the Clemson University Honors College, effective immediately. 

The college was formally named the Calhoun Honors College in 1982.

Trustees also approved a resolution requesting authority from the South Carolina General Assembly to restore Tillman Hall to its original name of the Main Building, commonly called "Old Main."

"We must recognize there are central figures in Clemson's history whose ideals, beliefs and actions do not represent diversity," Chairman Smyth McKissick said in a press release. "Today's action by the Board acknowledges that now is the time to move forward together as a more unified Clemson family.

The changes comes days after former football players DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson petitioned the school to have the names be changed.

As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community. Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for change. Please help us by signing and sharing this petition here: tinyurl.com/calhounpetition

The changes also come on the eve of a peaceful demonstration organized by members of the current Clemson football team. 

"Our Trustees' leadership today sends a clear message that Clemson University intends to be a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome," Clemson President Jim Clements said in a release. "Our work in this area is far from finished, but we are committed to building on the progress we have made in areas of diversity."

by

Edixon1007