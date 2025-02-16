Clemson Viewed As Favorites for Four-Star 2026 Offensive Lineman Ahead of Visits
Clemson needs to pick their recruiting efforts up in 2026.
After being consistently at the top of the rankings beginning in the mid 2010s through the early 2020s, the Tigers have started falling off when it comes the quality of classes they have landed, finishing the 2025 cycle ranked 23rd.
It's not looking much better in 2026 right now, either.
Sitting with the 24th-ranked class, they have five commits and just two of them are four-stars.
Clemson will be looking to add some blue chip players during this cycle, and they have their sights set on one of the top offensive linemen in the country after Adam Guthrie was on campus during the fall for a gameday visit.
Rated as a four-star prospect and No. 37 overall in the class by On3, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle is planning on getting back to see Clemson on at least two separate occasions this spring.
Per Steve Wiltfong of On3, Guthrie is scheduled for a visit on both March 7 and May 31.
The Ohio native is also being courted by two other national powerhouses in Ohio State and Penn State, with those two programs also set to host the coveted recruit on June 6 and June 13 respectively.
Because of that, it's unlikely Clemson will pick up a commitment from Guthrie when he's on campus in late-May. Instead, they'll be hoping they can leave another good impression on the offensive lineman so he still considers the Tigers as a landing spot after leaving campus.
The good news is Clemson is viewed as a favorite to land him.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives them an overwhelming 89.3% to pick up a commitment from Guthrie, with Ohio State second at 4.6% and Penn State third at 2.2%.
Much of that likely has to do with the comments he made coming off his first visit.
"It was a great time. I fell in love with the place," he said per Wiltfong. "I loved it all. From the stadium, to the people, the facilities, the way they carry themselves, and how much Clemson fans love their team."
Landing him would be huge for the Tigers.
They'll get two chances to impress before he heads out to see the other schools on his list.