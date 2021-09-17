Clemson vs Georgia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Storylines to follow as No. 6 Clemson opens up ACC play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday in Death Valley.

Clemson opens up ACC play on Saturday as the Tigers welcome Georgia Tech to town.

The Clemson defense has started the season playing as well as any unit in the country on that side of the ball, but the offense is still a work in progress, behind first-year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The Tigers might be heavy favorites entering the contest, but that doesn't mean there are no storylines to follow.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Continued Defensive Dominance: This Clemson defense has yet to surrender a touchdown through the season's first two games. The last time the Tigers held three straight opponents out of the end zone was in 1990. The last time they held their first three opponents out of the end zone was in 1950. Brent Venables group is looking to make a little history on Saturday.

2. D.J. Uiagalelei's Progression: While the sophomore starting quarterback played much better in the Tigers 49-3 win over S.C. State, the coaching staff is still looking for more. Through the first two games, Uiagalelei has had his share of struggles, including accuracy issues and locking onto his primary receiver to often. It is also readily apparent that the much-needed chemistry between himself and the wide receivers is still a work in progress.

3. Can Tigers Keep Running Game Going: Clemson got the ground game going last week, averaging close to seven yards per carry, and did so without Lyn-J Dixon being much of a factor. While it came against an overmatched opponent last week, it is worth noting this offensive line struggled at times to open running lanes for the backs against inferior competition one season ago. Kennesaw State and Northern Illinois both had some success running the ball against this Yellow Jackets defense, and there is no reason the Tigers shouldn't as well. With or without Dixon.

4. Justyn Ross Due for Breakout Performance: The senior wide receiver has now had two games to knock any rust off due to missing all of last season. So far he has seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, but he has yet to have that breakout game. He is due for one and it could very well come this week.

5. Turnovers: The Tigers turned the ball over three times last week against S.C. State and lost the turnover battle. Was it just an anomaly or a sign of things to come? With this offense not clicking on all cylinders just yet, the Tigers can not afford to be sloppy with ball security.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!