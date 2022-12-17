Clemson Wide Receiver Roommate Rules: Keep Your Room Clean and Make Plays

True freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has a unique understanding of the Clemson Tigers' newly minted starting quarterback Cade Klubnik. Not only because Klubnik is also a true freshman, but also because he literally lives with him every day--as roommates.

"We're just two 18-year-old kids going throughout the college life and once we got here it was kind of whirlwind," Randall said. "Just classes, football, and the speed of the game and we're really just adjusting well. Can't ask for a better roommate. Just simple things. Keeping an apartment clean, little stuff like that. Just go out here and play and that's all you really can ask for and just shoot a game like when you were a kid and go out there and make plays and do what you need to do to get the job done."

It is that kind of relationship that has Randall excited to have the rest of the college football world see what he has seen in Klubnik on the field now that he is the QB1 of the Clemson program.

"I was excited to go out there and watch him ball. I know what he can do. I saw it in high school, I see it in practice every day and I was just really excited for him to showcase it out there for the world," Randall said.. And me and him have a great relationship and great relationship with the quarterback is what got me to Clemson. I've had two great quarterbacks in high school, one at USC, one at App State. We're still best friends to this day. Both of us. With both of my quarterbacks from high school and I have another best friend at Clemson that quarterback."





It is that kind of bond that Randall believes will help the Tigers in the long run.

"I feel like that relationship will carry us a long way 'cause we'll be able to kind of read each other's minds when we're out there on the field and know where we want each other to be at and the spots that football needs to be placed," Randall said. "So we are just great tandem."

Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in their upcoming game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 30 at 8 pm.

