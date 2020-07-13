Clemson has earned the moniker of "Wide Receiver University" for good reason. Today's Top 10 looks at the best receivers in Tiger history, and there are a number of good ones to choose from.

10. Artavis Scott (2014-2016)

Scott is the all-time Clemson leader in receptions (245) despite playing just three seasons. He led the team in reception each of his three years, the only Clemson receiver to hold that honor. He was named All-ACC each of his three seasons with the Tigers and was just the first third-year junior to play in the Senior Bowl.

9. Hunter Renfrow (2015-2018)

Renfrow, a former walk-on, will forever be known for his game-winning catch against Alabama in the 2016 national championship game. He also ranks fifth in Clemson history with 186 career catches and holds the record for number of starts by a receiver, snaps for a receiver and consecutive games with a reception. In seven College Football Playoff games, he caught 37 passes and four touchdowns.

8. Dwayne Allen (2009-2011)

Allen left Clemson as the all-time leader in receptions by a tight end with 93 (later broken by Jordan Leggett) despite playing just three seasons. He won the 2011 John Mackey Award (awarded to the nation's top tight-end). He finished with 1,079 yards and 12 career touchdowns and was a consensus All-American after the 2011 season. Selected in the third round (No. 64 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft.

7. Jerry Butler (1975-1978)

Like Renfrow, will forever be known for a specific catch (1977 victory over South Carolina). He was named Associated Press first-team All-American after the 1978 season when he ranked 10th in the nation in receptions per game (4.9). Finished his Clemson career with 2,223 yards and had a least one reception in 35 consecutive games. Was the fifth overall selection of the Buffalo Bills in the 1979 NFL Draft and was named the AFC Rookie of the Year. Was inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor in 1999 and was selected for both the Clemson and state of South Carolina athletic Halls of Fame. Was a member of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002.

6. Rod Gardner (1997-2000)

Perhaps the most polarizing individual in the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry, he was a first-team All-American after the 2000 season. Was one of 10 semifinalists for the 2000 Biletnikoff Award (given to the nation's top wide receiver) after being ranked 23rd in the country in receptions. He led the ACC in catches as a junior and was second team All-ACC in 1999 and 2000. Finished his Clemson career with 2,498 yards and 13 touchdowns. Had nine 100-yard receiving games which ranks third in Clemson history. Selected in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

5. Tee Higgins (2017-2019)

A two-time All-ACC selection, Higgins finished tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for career touchdowns with 27. The only Clemson player to have double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons. As a junior, set an ACC Championship single-game record with 182 yards against Virginia while adding three touchdown catches. Was named the 2019 ACC Championship Offensive MVP.

4. DeAndre Hopkins (2010-2012)

After posting a combined nine touchdowns in his first two seasons, Hopkins would set an ACC record with 18 receiving touchdowns as a junior. A second-team All-American in 2012 he finished in the top 10 for the Biletnikof Award and was on the Maxwell Award (presented to the nation's best all-around player) watchlist. Finished his career with 206 catches for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns. After his junior year was drafted in the first round (No. 27 overall) by the Houston Texans. Was named to the NFL All-Rookie team.

3. Mike Williams (2013-2016)

After missing nearly the entire 2015 season with a neck fracture, Williams returned in 2016 to lead Clemson in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,361) and touchdowns (11). Was named second-team All-American after the 2016 season after finishing 11th in the nation in receiving yards. Was an All-ACC selection in 2014 and 2016 and finished his career with eight 100-yard receiving games which ranks fourth in Clemson history. Was selected seventh overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

2. Perry Tuttle (1978-1981)

A first-team All-American in 1981, he caught a 13-yard pass in the Orange Bowl against Nebraska to help Clemson clinch its first national championship. He caught at least one pass in 32 consecutive games and is still ranked seventh in school history in receiving yards per game in a season (83.2) and is ranked ninth in career receiving touchdowns (17). He had eight 100-yard games which is the fourth most of any receiver in Clemson history. Was named to Clemson Centennial team in 1996 and was inducted into the South Carolina state athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. Was the first Clemson athlete to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

1. Sammy Watkins (2011-2013)

A three-time All-American, he was named the National Freshman of the Year by the Columbus (Ohio) Touchdown Club. He was just the fourth first-year freshman to earn AP first-team All-American honors joining Herschel Walker (Georgia), Marshall Faulk (San Diego State) and Adrian Peterson of Oklahoma. As a freshman was one of 15 finalists for the Walter Camp Award (given the nations top player) and one of 10 finalists for the Biletnikof Award. Is the all-time Clemson leader in 100-yard receiving games (15), total receiving yards (3,391) and touchdowns (27). Also ranks second in total catches with 240. Drafted fourth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 NFL Draft.