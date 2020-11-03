Clemson Will Have 'Coach Lawrence' Against Notre Dame

Trevor Lawrence will find himself in an unfamiliar position in South Bend this weekend.

The junior quarterback may not be leading his teammates on the field against Notre Dame on Saturday night, but head coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence will be traveling with the team and his veteran leadership will be invaluable, despite the fact that he is unavailable to play.

Swinney says that for one weekend, fans can now refer to his superstar quarterback as "Coach Lawrence" and that his presence on the sideline could prove to be very beneficial for D.J. Uiagalelei, who will be making his first career road start.

"Oh, just he's an incredibly knowledgeable guy," Swinney said. "He's been there, so I just think he'll be able to bring a good presence to D.J. He's got a great mind, he's got great eyes. So, it's gonna be Coach Lawrence."

Swinney says that while Lawrence will be out of isolation in time to make the trip to South Bend However, there just isn't enough time to get through all of the testing protocols required once he comes out of isolation for him to be available to play.

He must pass cardiac testing, which Swinney found out last Friday would keep him from playing this Saturday.

However, the Tigers head coach is fully anticipating his star quarterback to be ready to go once the team returns home from South Bend.

"He'll be with us, he'll travel with us," Swinney said. "He just can't play because of the cardiac back to play protocol that's in place. There's just no way to get through that in time to play the game. Should be back to practice after the game and ready to go for Florida State.

"It's 10 days, and then you have, there's a protocol in place. The cardiac piece, just can't do that all in a day. If he was going to do my job, he'd be right back to work. But I'm not running routes, dodging 6-foot-5, 300 pounders, you know, things like that. So it will take them a few days to get through that."

