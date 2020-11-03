SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Will Have 'Coach Lawrence' Against Notre Dame

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence will find himself in an unfamiliar position in South Bend this weekend.

The junior quarterback may not be leading his teammates on the field against Notre Dame on Saturday night, but head coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence will be traveling with the team and his veteran leadership will be invaluable, despite the fact that he is unavailable to play.

Swinney says that for one weekend, fans can now refer to his superstar quarterback as "Coach Lawrence" and that his presence on the sideline could prove to be very beneficial for D.J. Uiagalelei, who will be making his first career road start. 

"Oh, just he's an incredibly knowledgeable guy," Swinney said. "He's been there, so I just think he'll be able to bring a good presence to D.J. He's got a great mind, he's got great eyes. So, it's gonna be Coach Lawrence."

Swinney says that while Lawrence will be out of isolation in time to make the trip to South Bend However, there just isn't enough time to get through all of the testing protocols required once he comes out of isolation for him to be available to play. 

He must pass cardiac testing, which Swinney found out last Friday would keep him from playing this Saturday. 

However, the Tigers head coach is fully anticipating his star quarterback to be ready to go once the team returns home from South Bend.

"He'll be with us, he'll travel with us," Swinney said. "He just can't play because of the cardiac back to play protocol that's in place. There's just no way to get through that in time to play the game. Should be back to practice after the game and ready to go for Florida State.

"It's 10 days, and then you have, there's a protocol in place. The cardiac piece, just can't do that all in a day. If he was going to do my job, he'd be right back to work. But I'm not running routes, dodging 6-foot-5, 300 pounders, you know, things like that. So it will take them a few days to get through that."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodds: Clemson's Uiagalelei Will Be Better Than Lawrence

On an appearance of CBS Sports HQ, college football writer Dennis Dodds said, after watching his first start, he expects Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to be better than Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

This Week Especially, Swinney's Glad He Landed 'Special, Special Talent' in Clemson's Uiagalelei

Dabo Swinney says D.J. Uiagalelei wasn't the primary reason Clemson visited Bosco but he sure is glad they connected with the future QB1 for the Tigers

Christopher Hall

Tanner Muse's Rookie Season With Raiders Officially Ends

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse will have surgery on a toe that ends his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brad Senkiw

Finebaum Says Tigers Can Win at Notre Dame With Uiagalelei

Paul Finebaum says Clemson is capable of beating Notre Dame with freshman DJ Uiagalelei starting at quarterback

JP-Priester

Clemson at Notre Dame: Offensive Numbers Favor Tigers

The Clemson Tigers continue to boast one of the nation's top offenses, even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence running the show.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

According to Betonline.ag, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss the next game against Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

Spiritual Keith

Wayne Gallman Scores Rushing TD for Second Consecutive Game

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman found paydirt on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow Compares 2016 and 2018 National Championship Teams

Las Vegas Raiders and former Clemson wideout Hunter Renfrow breaks down the 2016 and 2018 National Championship season and what made them so special

Christopher Hall

Clemson 34 Boston College 28: Position Grades

Clemson topped Boston College on Saturday and All Clemson goes back to grade each position group on how they performed in the comeback win.

JP-Priester

by

Kumuk

Call Him 'Big Cinco', Call Him 'Throwin' Samoan', Just Don't Call Him 'Wiggly Lee'

Clemson has never had an issue with the pronunciation of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's name, but that was another cruel consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz