MIAMI GARDENS, FL.- Adam Randall gets excited thinking about the potential of the Clemson offense next season.

The Tigers are expected to return as many as nine starters on that side of the ball, including some dynamic players at the skill positions. Fellow freshman receiver Antonio Williams returns after leading the team with 56 receptions. Beaux Collins will be back and healthy after missing multiple games down the stretch with an injury, and it's also possible Joseph Ngata returns for a fifth season, as the veteran wideout has yet to announce a decision.

Running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah will also be back, as will versatile tight end Jake Briningstool. Clemson also returns four starters along the offensive line, as fifth-year senior Jordan McFadden is expected to be the only departure.

With so much experience returning, along with the talent signed in the 2023 class Randall has high expectations for the Tigers next season.

"We're gonna have a heck of a team next year with all the guys that we got coming in, especially at receiver and running back," Randall told All Clemson.

However, a lot of that excitement centers around quarterback Cade Klubnik. The freshman signal caller took over a struggling Tigers' offense in the ACC Championship Game. Klubnik helped lead the team to a 39-10 win over North Carolina and provided a spark for an offense that had been widely inconsistent over the back half of the season.

While Klubnik certainly looked like a freshman at times in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee, he also gave fans a glimpse at how explosive the offense can be with him at the helm and that is something Randall is looking forward to.

"Our quarterback is growing and developing and getting a lot better," Randall said. "I feel like this experience in the Orange Bowl for him was very big, especially where we're going next year. So it's just exciting to watch him grow."

Randall is also looking forward to having a full spring and fall for himself after being injured at the end of spring practice in 2022 and missing all of fall camp. He made his debut in the third game of the season and finished the year with 10 catches for 128 yards.

He's also looking forward to taking the incoming freshman receivers under his wings, the way some of the current veterans on the team did for him.

"I'm excited, knowing what I need to do," Randall said. "Just going to get back to work. And I'm excited to have, like I said, the young guys in here and being able to nurture them and move them along like the seniors did me this year."

