Clemson WR Adam Randall Debuts on Tigers' Week 3 Depth Chart

Clemson released its depth on Monday for Saturday's 8 p.m. home game against Louisiana Tech, and a newcomer made his first appearance.

Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall is set to make his Tiger debut in Week 3, and he's listed on the depth chart at the boundary position behind starter Joseph Ngata as an "or" with Dacari Collins.

"Just excited about that kid," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. "Everything he's shown us, his confidence is sky-high. He's physical and fast. He's fast, really strong and can create separation through his physicality. Being able to finish on the ball is a big part of it."

"Adam did that all preseason and in the spring. He finished. It's hard to be consistent as a finisher when you have guys draping on you. But when you have that strength and physicality it helps.

Randall was just medically cleared this week. He tore his ACL right before Clemson's spring game and was unable to go through a normal offseason, but he showed up at fall camp ahead of schedule and progressed quickly through the rehab stages.

Randall went through warm-ups before last Saturday's game against Furman, and it sounds like he could make an impact for Clemson as early as this week.

"He's a bigger, physical body that can hopefully win in on 1-on-1 stuff and hold that line and give us room to throw those conversion balls to the outside," Streeter said. "I think he weighs 220, 225."

Here's a look at the entire Clemson-La. Tech depth chart:

Courtesy of CU Athletic Communications

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!