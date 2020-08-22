SI.com
AllClemson
Rodgers Showcasing Confidence, Versatility

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney has been quite complimentary of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who enters his third season as the lead Heisman Trophy candidate. 

The Tigers' head coach has raved about what it's like to watch Lawrence practice at an efficient level. It's something that will likely carry him at the next level, but Lawrence isn't the only player who's made an NFL impression on Swinney in Clemson's first two weeks of preseason prep for the Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest. 

"I would say the same thing about Amari (Rodgers) that I said about Trevor Lawrence," Swinney said. "Amari, he just looks like a pro."

The senior receiver from Knoxville, Tenn., is expected to step up in the absence of Justyn Ross, who's out for the season, and early reports from practice suggest Rodgers is doing that. 

"Just the way he carries himself, the way he practices, the way he prepares his attentiveness in meetings, his thirst for knowledge, the nuances of the game. his health," Swinney said. "He's fast."

Rodgers was banged up some in fall camp and missed last Saturday's scrimmage, but because so many other receivers have been out with injuries or in COVID-19 protocol, Rodgers has played all over the field, which Swinney said has been good for Rodgers. 

"He's just so versatile. He's played a couple of different positions already," Lawrence said. "He looks fast. You definitely can't tell he ever hurt his knee. He looks the best he's looked since I've been here."

For Rodgers, it's not just about filling the shoes of Ross and Tee Higgins, who was a second-round NFL draft pick. He returned for his last season to prove his health after suffering an ACL tear last spring that limited his ability during the season. 

Rodgers finished with 30 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns as a junior a year after posting 50 catches for 575 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. But he's gained confidence in his knee while also gaining the confidence from his team to be a key contributor in 2020.

"He's faster than he's ever been," Swinney said. "He's in the best shape he's ever been and just playing with unbelievable confidence."

Comments

Football

