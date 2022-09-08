Antonio Williams took the fast track to playing time in college football.

The freshman receiver didn't arrive at Clemson until the summer, and despite not having spring ball to get acclimated to the game, Williams found the key to getting on the field in the Tigers' 41-10 Week 1 victory over Georgia Tech.

"I think just being patient and just being confident," Williams said Wednesday at Clemson. "You can go out there and see all those bigger guys and stuff. It's not high school at all anymore, but just being confident in your abilities and doing what you do."

He showed off his skillset Monday night with 37 yards on four catches with a long of 14 yards in his first collegiate game.

"I just tried to make the best of my opportunities and just catch the ball and get up field," Williams said. "(Playing for the first time) was like a video game, to be honest. Running out on that field, I just had to close my eyes and just take it all in. The first time it was crazy."

Here are a few other notes from Wednesday's media debut for Williams:

Williams arrived at Clemson weighing 180 pounds, but he got up to 192 quickly. He hasn't been given a specific playing weight by the coaching staff, but he plans on adding strength.

Williams on learning the playbook: "It's way more complicated. But I think I've been getting the grasp of it pretty quickly and just trying to focus on the little details and make less mental errors."

Williams on his recruitment process: "I didn't get my first offer until I think my junior year, so I was kind of late and all that, but, Clemson was my last offer, so it took a while. I was kind of waiting on it. I didn't know it was gonna happen, but I'm glad they offered me and probably the best decision I've made in my life. (Receivers) Coach (Tyler) Grisham was really honest with me. He told me that he had a guy that was offered and if he didn't commit then I would be getting the offer. Trusting in him and he really was honest with me throughout the whole process."

Williams on his relationship with high school teammate and Clemson WR Will Taylor: "That's my guy. He came to Dutch Fork, I think, my junior year. He was my quarterback. So we've had a strong relationship ever since then. Now getting to play at Clemson with him. He's a receiver now, but he's always been good at receiver."

