Clemson WR Justyn Ross Addresses Unsubstantiated Transfer Rumors

Social media has been abuzz with rumors surrounding Justyn Ross and the Clemson wide receiver addressed them on Twitter Monday morning.
Social media has been abuzz with unsubstantiated transfer rumors surrounding Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross.

On Monday morning, Ross put those rumors to bed with one simple tweet.

"Slow day I see, I’m not transferring." Ross tweeted.

Rumors of a potential entry into the transfer portal became speculation and more by Alabama and Auburn fans beginning Sunday night, but there was never anything legitimate to it.

Ross missed the entire 2020 season after being diagnosed with a congenital condition in his spine. While he has yet to be cleared for full contact, Ross was a participant in individual drills during spring practice and it is widely assumed he will be cleared before the start of fall camp and once again be a key component in the Clemson offense.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Addresses Unsubstantiated Transfer Rumors

