Clemson WR Justyn Ross Dealing With 'Stinger Symptoms'

Brad Senkiw

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury that's caused "stinger symptoms" this week, but it's not expected to be serious, coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday.

Swinney said the injury "wasn't much at all and then he was fine," but the doctors want to be precautious so he's being held out of contact. 

"He got banged up the other day. He's perfectly fine," Swinney said. "He did all the individuals. They're trying to be precautionary with him because he had some stinger symptoms lingering. He's fine now but they want to make sure there's no bigger issue or anything like that. Hopefully, when we get back (from spring break), we'll have more information at that time." 

When asked if Ross could miss the final five practices and the spring game, Swinney said he had "no idea. He looks great to me." 

A stinger is a common nerve injury to the neck and shoulder areas. 

As a sophomore, Ross led Clemson with 66 receptions in 2019 and was second behind Tee Higgins with 865 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Clemson held its final practice before spring break Wednesday with a scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are off until March 23. 

