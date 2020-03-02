Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend.

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons(1-3)

Final: Seattle Dragons: 16, St. Louis Battlehawks: 23

The Dragons could not get it done again in week four, dropping them down to 1-3 for the season. It was a close game, but the Battlehawks came out on top, dropping the Dragons to one of the worst records in the league.

There are some positives, however, to the Seattle loss. Their offensive line showed its dominance, giving up no sacks for the entire game. Their #1 offensive lineman pick, Isaiah Battle, continues to lead one of the best O-Lines in the league.

Next Week: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks. Saturday, March 7th, 2 p.m. on ABC

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks(4-0)

Final: Houston Roughnecks: 27, Dallas Renegades: 20

Houston has continued their win streak and moved to the top of the XFL standings with a 4-0 record. They played a balanced game and came away with the win. The Renegades move to 2-2 with their loss this week.

Corey Crawford had 2 combined tackles. One assisted, and one solo. He had a tackle for loss and a pass deflection as well, helping his team to a victory. They will go against one of the best offensive lines in the league next week, the Seattle Dragons.

Next Week: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons. Saturday, March 7th, 2 p.m. on ABC

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (2-2)

Final: DC Defenders: 0, Tampa Bay Vipers: 25

The Defenders have no positives to take away from their game this week. Losing to the only team that didn't have a win coming into this week, and putting up no points in the losing effort. Tampa Bay earned its first win in a dominating fashion over the team from the nation's capital.

Tavaris Barnes did not rack up any stats in the game. The defense played poorly and the offense was atrocious. They will be looking to pick it back up next week against the Battlehawks.

Next Week: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Sunday, March 8th, 3 p.m. on FS1