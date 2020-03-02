AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Connor Watson

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend. 

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons(1-3)

Final: Seattle Dragons: 16, St. Louis Battlehawks: 23

The Dragons could not get it done again in week four, dropping them down to 1-3 for the season. It was a close game, but the Battlehawks came out on top, dropping the Dragons to one of the worst records in the league. 

There are some positives, however, to the Seattle loss. Their offensive line showed its dominance, giving up no sacks for the entire game. Their #1 offensive lineman pick, Isaiah Battle, continues to lead one of the best O-Lines in the league.

Next Week: Seattle Dragons vs. Houston Roughnecks. Saturday, March 7th, 2 p.m. on ABC

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks(4-0)

Final: Houston Roughnecks: 27, Dallas Renegades: 20

Houston has continued their win streak and moved to the top of the XFL standings with a 4-0 record. They played a balanced game and came away with the win. The Renegades move to 2-2 with their loss this week.

Corey Crawford had 2 combined tackles. One assisted, and one solo. He had a tackle for loss and a pass deflection as well, helping his team to a victory. They will go against one of the best offensive lines in the league next week, the Seattle Dragons. 

Next Week: Houston Roughnecks vs. Seattle Dragons. Saturday, March 7th, 2 p.m. on ABC

Tavaris Barnes: DC Defenders (2-2)

Final: DC Defenders: 0, Tampa Bay Vipers: 25

The Defenders have no positives to take away from their game this week. Losing to the only team that didn't have a win coming into this week, and putting up no points in the losing effort. Tampa Bay earned its first win in a dominating fashion over the team from the nation's capital.

Tavaris Barnes did not rack up any stats in the game. The defense played poorly and the offense was atrocious. They will be looking to pick it back up next week against the Battlehawks. 

Next Week: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks. Sunday, March 8th, 3 p.m. on FS1 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lawrence Looking Ahead Not Back

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence eager to get back at it and put last season behind him

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Two weeks after a huge winning week, Clemson does it again this past weekend in men's basketball, baseball, softball and at the NFL combine. This week brings more spring football coverage and a chance for Brad Brownell and the Tigers to get into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Claims Series Over Gamecocks With Late Scoring Surge

Clemson's bats waited an awfully long time to wake up, but the Tigers used a four-run seventh inning and overcame a crazy bases-loaded sequence in the sixth to knock off rival South Carolina 5-2 and win the series 2-1.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium.

CU Athletic Communications

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

The 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves—which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz

Dawes's Late Layup Upsets FSU, Completes Trilogy

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 69-68 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with 1 second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw