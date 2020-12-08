Clemson's Brandon Streeter Named Nominee for Broyles Award
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (December 8, 2020) – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.
The 56 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division One programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
The nominees include:
ALABAMA – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
APP STATE – James Rowe, Cornerbacks
ARKANSAS – Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator / S
AUBURN – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator / TE
BALL STATE – Tyler Stockton, Defensive Coordinator / Inside LB
BOISE STATE – Eric Kiesau, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
BUFFALO – Scott Fuchs, Offensive Line
BYU – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator
CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Robb Akey, Defensive Coordinator
CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB
CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter, Passing Game Coordinator / QBs
COASTAL CAROLINA – Chad Staggs, Defensive Coordinator / LB
COLORADO – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
COLORADO STATE – Chuck Heater, Defensive Coordinator / S
FLORIDA – Brian Johnson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
FRESNO STATE – Ryan Grubb, Assoc. Head Coach / OC / QBs
GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator / Outside LB
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Chris Foster, Running Backs
GEORGIA STATE – Trent McKnight, Receivers
GEORGIA TECH – Brent Key, Run Game Coordinator / OL
INDIANA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB
IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Secondaries
IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator / TE
KENTUCKY – John Schlarman, Offensive Line
LIBERTY – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator / LB
LOUISIANA – Patrick Toney, Defensive Coordinator / S
LOUISIANA TECH – John Allen, Outside Receivers
MARSHALL – Brad Lambert, Defensive Coordinator / S
MARYLAND – Jon Hoke, Defensive Coordinator / DB
MIAMI – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
MISSISSIPPI STATE – Zach Arnett, Defensive Coordinator / LB
MIZZOU – Marcus Johnson, Offensive Line
NC STATE – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
NEVADA – Matt Mumme, Offensive Coordinator
NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
NORTHWESTERN – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator
NOTRE DAME – Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator / LB
OHIO STATE – Brian Hartline, Wide Receivers
OKLAHOMA – Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Line
OKLAHOMA STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator / LB
OLE MISS – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
OREGON – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE – Michael Pitre, Running Backs
RUTGERS – Sean Gleeson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs
SAN DIEGO STATE – Kurt Mattix, Defensive Coordinator / LB
SAN JOSÉ STATE – Alonzo Carter, Running Backs
SMU – A.J. Ricker, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL
USC – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / S
TULSA – Joseph Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator / LB
UCF – Darrell Wyatt, Wide Receivers
ARMY – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams
WAKE FOREST – Dave Cohen, Assistant head Coach for Defense / DL
WEST VIRGINIA – Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator / CB
WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner.
The winner of the 2019 Broyles Award was Joe Brady, passing game coordinator at LSU. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.
Proceeds from the 2020 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.