Clemson's Brandon Streeter Named Nominee for Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (December 8, 2020) – The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

The 56 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division One programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

The nominees include:

ALABAMA – Steve Sarkisian, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

APP STATE – James Rowe, Cornerbacks

ARKANSAS – Barry Odom, Defensive Coordinator / S

AUBURN – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator / TE

BALL STATE – Tyler Stockton, Defensive Coordinator / Inside LB

BOISE STATE – Eric Kiesau, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

BUFFALO – Scott Fuchs, Offensive Line

BYU – Jeff Grimes, Offensive Coordinator

CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Robb Akey, Defensive Coordinator

CINCINNATI – Marcus Freeman, Defensive Coordinator / LB

CLEMSON – Brandon Streeter, Passing Game Coordinator / QBs

COASTAL CAROLINA – Chad Staggs, Defensive Coordinator / LB

COLORADO – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator

COLORADO STATE – Chuck Heater, Defensive Coordinator / S

FLORIDA – Brian Johnson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

FRESNO STATE – Ryan Grubb, Assoc. Head Coach / OC / QBs

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator / Outside LB

GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Chris Foster, Running Backs

GEORGIA STATE – Trent McKnight, Receivers

GEORGIA TECH – Brent Key, Run Game Coordinator / OL

INDIANA – Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator / LB

IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator / Secondaries

IOWA STATE – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator / TE

KENTUCKY – John Schlarman, Offensive Line

LIBERTY – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator / LB

LOUISIANA – Patrick Toney, Defensive Coordinator / S

LOUISIANA TECH – John Allen, Outside Receivers

MARSHALL – Brad Lambert, Defensive Coordinator / S

MARYLAND – Jon Hoke, Defensive Coordinator / DB

MIAMI – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Zach Arnett, Defensive Coordinator / LB

MIZZOU – Marcus Johnson, Offensive Line

NC STATE – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

NEVADA – Matt Mumme, Offensive Coordinator

NORTH TEXAS – Mike Bloesch, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL

NORTHWESTERN – Mike Hankwitz, Defensive Coordinator

NOTRE DAME – Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator / LB

OHIO STATE – Brian Hartline, Wide Receivers

OKLAHOMA – Calvin Thibodeaux, Defensive Line

OKLAHOMA STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator / LB

OLE MISS – Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

OREGON – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator

OREGON STATE – Michael Pitre, Running Backs

RUTGERS – Sean Gleeson, Offensive Coordinator / QBs

SAN DIEGO STATE – Kurt Mattix, Defensive Coordinator / LB

SAN JOSÉ STATE – Alonzo Carter, Running Backs

SMU – A.J. Ricker, Co-Offensive Coordinator / OL

USC – Todd Orlando, Defensive Coordinator

TEXAS A&M – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator / S

TULSA – Joseph Gillespie, Defensive Coordinator / LB

UCF – Darrell Wyatt, Wide Receivers

ARMY – Sean Saturnio, Special Teams

WAKE FOREST – Dave Cohen, Assistant head Coach for Defense / DL

WEST VIRGINIA – Jordan Lesley, Defensive Line

WESTERN KENTUCKY – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator / CB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner.

The winner of the 2019 Broyles Award was Joe Brady, passing game coordinator at LSU. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated for the Broyles Award until the completion of three seasons.

Proceeds from the 2020 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.