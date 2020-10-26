Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had his most productive game of the season in last Saturday's 47-21 win over Syracuse.

The junior edge rusher has been working his way back from two offseason illnesses and the inability to prepare his body during the summer, but he's starting to find his way, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Monday.

"I thought last week he was better than the week before and he's still working on getting in shape and getting back to the feel of things getting his legs underneath him and his wind in his chest. "He's trending in the right direction. We can really use him."

Thomas made an impact last Saturday against Syracuse, a team he had a breakout sack against two years ago. Thomas had three tackles and his first sack of the 2020 season.

"It was great to see," Venables said. He made some plays, disrupted them a little bit. He probably should have had a sack if they don't latch on to him. Another time he was right there."

The Tigers have been down fellow veteran defensive end Justin Foster all season, leaving redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry, redshirt freshman Justin Mascoll and freshman Myles Murphy playing a lot of snaps.

But Thomas potentially has the most upside and talent of that bunch. In the spring, he was preparing for a monster season that could get him high on NFL draft boards. Instead, he heads into the seventh game of the season against Boston College at noon Saturday building toward just helping the team.

"He's getting his confidence back as well and when you haven't played or practiced in a little while, that will do it to you for sure," Venables said. "It's good to see some of the success that he had, his old disruptive self. He's strong. He's powerful."