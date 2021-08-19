Clemson's Dabo Swinney Thrilled to See Justyn Ross Get Hit, Pop Back Up

August 20, 2021
Dabo Swinney Thrilled to See Justyn Ross Get Hit, Pop Back Up

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross felt his first live contact in 18 months at Thursday's scrimmage, and head coach Dabo Swinney said he's never seen a player so happy to get tackled.
Of all the plays, effort and accomplishments in Clemson's final scrimmage of the preseason, seeing Justyn Ross simply get hit stood out for head coach Dabo Swinney. 

The junior receiver took a hit for the first time since doctors found congenital fusion in his spine in March 2020 that required surgery last summer. 

"I can't tell you how awesome it was to see him out there today," Swinney said after Thursday's scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium. "He reminds you quickly who he is. Had a few big plays and just good to see him out there. He needed to get some live work today because he missed the first scrimmage."

While Ross was cleared earlier this month, he started fall camp in COVID-19 protocol and didn't begin practice until last Friday. He had to go through an acclimation period before putting on full pads and getting tackled Thursday.  

Swinney said Ross, who has 1,865 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, played about 12 snaps in the scrimmage and made "three great" receptions. 

"He took a couple of big hits," Swinney said. "He just popped right back up and just kept on to the next play. It couldn't have worked out much better with what I needed and what he needed. He's been ready to go since last spring in his mind. It's been a long process. 

"I don't think I've ever seen a player so happy to get tackled. It was a blessing to see him out there today. Everyone was happy for him." 

