Clemson’s Derion Kendrick Removed from Roster, Expected to Transfer

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is not on the football team, Clemson SI confirmed Sunday morning, ending his roller-coaster career with the Tigers.
Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is not on the football team and is entering the NCAA transfer portal, Clemson SI confirmed Sunday morning. 

He was removed from the official team roster online. This ends a roller-coaster career with the Tigers for the Rock Hill, S.C., native. Kendrick was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. 

However, he missed multiple games due to coach’s decision and spent time in Dabo Swinney’s “love shack” for off-the-field issues. 

Kendrick came to Clemson in 2018 as a receiver but was moved to defensive back a year later, where he thrived as a starter. 

In 2020, Kendrick had 20 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown. He played 382 snaps in nine games (eight starts) last fall. 

Kendrick was at spring practice when it began last week. The reason for his sudden departure is unknown. 

He was projected by some NFL draft pundits as a first-round selection had he come out of school early, but Kendrick decided in January that he wanted to spend another year under Brent Venables. 

It appears that won’t happen now. A corner who played over 1,000 snaps on defense is the only starter not returning, and now the starting spot opposite Andrew Booth Jr. will have to be filled by a much less experienced player in 2021. 

