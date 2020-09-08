SI.com
AllClemson
Carman Bringing Along Clemson's Freshmen O-linemen

Brad Senkiw

Two years ago, Jackson Carman was in the same shoes as Mitchell Mays and Walker Parks. 

The starting left tackle for No. 1 Clemson didn't start right away and had to learn the position for a season, accumulating 209 snaps over 13 games, including just 14 snaps in the 2018 College Football Playoff. 

Depending on how this season goes, those two freshmen offensive linemen might not have the same luxury of being brought along slowly as Jackson did. 

The offensive line is a volatile position when it comes to injuries, and now teams have to worry about COVID-19 impacts, so having two true freshmen backups at tackle isn't an ideal situation. 

"That's probably the biggest group that I think we've got to grow up pretty quick," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about the second-team offensive line. "I know the least about them from a gameday standpoint." 

Mays
Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics

What he does know is how capable Carman is at playing the position. The lone returning starter up front is a preseason All-ACC first-team selection and has learned enough at the position to become the teacher to Parks and Mays, two highly-recruited prospects who will likely see action Saturday night at Wake Forest. 

"Every day during practice, after practice, away from practice, they're always asking me questions," Carman said. "They're always trying to get better, always trying to learn. I work with both of them during practice, try to give them little nuggets here and there and try to be there for them, whatever they need, whether it's football or not."

Having Carman should accelerate their progress. The junior takes great pride in "grinding" to improve his own game and says there's not a single area he isn't getting better at this year. 

He has been impressed with the knowledge and how quickly Parks and Mays have picked up on the offense. Still, his job protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blindside and getting the next guy ready when needed is far from complete. 

"I feel like those two have been tremendous as far their determination because they know they're in a tough spot," Carman said. "They know that anyone one of us could be out at any second and they're ready to step up and really take on their role. I've been doing my part as far as being a good example to them." 

