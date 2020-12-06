Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to ESPN at halftime of the Virginia Tech game that sophomore linebacker Jake Venables suffered a broken arm during the first half.

Venables left the field in the first quarter and didn't return.

Meanwhile, Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski has been limited in the game, and Swinney said his defensive leader is dealing with soreness. Skalski had surgery on his groin last month and missed three games. He didn't start the second half against the Hokies.

Venables was his replacement during the games he missed, leaving Clemson short at the middle linebacker. Kane Patterson saw time at the position in the first half.