B.T. Potter will make one last, emotional trip down the Hill and into Death Valley on Saturday.

Over his career, the fifth-year senior has grown into one of the best placekickers in the history of the program. Potter will leave school as Clemson's all-time leading scorer among kickers, the ACC's record holder for all-time PATs, and one of just two players in program history, along with Nelson Welch, to make 70 career FG attempts.

Knowing he will be running down the Hill one final time will be emotional for Potter, but with his last time being against the rival Gamecocks, that makes it even more memorable.

Potter has never lost to South Carolina in his career and beating the Gamecocks one more time would make his home finale that much more special.

"It'd be awesome, definitely," Potter said. "Growing up in Rock Hill, kind of like in between the two, a lot of people like South Carolina, a lot of people like Clemson. So definitely heard a lot about it growing up but it would definitely be special."

Growing up in Rock Hill as a fan of the Tigers, Potter is well-acclimated to how heated this rivalry is, and he knows just how much this game means to the people of the state of South Carolina.

"It really means a lot, just growing up here and really seeing both sides," Potter said. "My parents are Clemson fans. I grew up a Clemson fan. But I remember I was looking this week just thinking about back in elementary school. I remember we would just do things for the rivalry like kids pick their side. And just thinking about myself as a kid now to where I am now, just means a lot to me."

Potter began his career in 2018 and earned the job kicking off as a true freshman. He finished his freshman campaign with 79 touchbacks, good for third in the nation. As a sophomore, he was Clemson's starting placekicker, going 13-of-21 on field goals.

It was his junior season in 2020 that things really came together for Potter, though. He finished 18-of-23 on field goals and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given out annually to the nation's best kicker.

As a junior, Potter earned second-team All-ACC honors after hitting on 81% of his attempts.

Last season, he was once again a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. At the time, Potter had not decided on whether he would use his extra year of eligibility, given to all players in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and decided to take part in Senior Day activities.

"Last year I did Senior Day, as well because I wasn't sure if I was going to come back," Potter said. "But it wasn't nearly as emotional last year. I was all good until I started running down the hill and I saw my parents don't there."

Potter did eventually decide to use that extra year and returned for a fifth season. He is once again a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, and has been about as close to automatic as a kicker can get, hitting on 17-of-20, with a long of 52 yards.

Now it all comes to a head, as Potter enters this game knowing for sure that it will be his final time running down the hill. After going through Senior Day activities twice now, he has a better idea of what kind of day it will be from an emotional standpoint, and win or lose, he is ready to ride that wave of emotions.

"I was thinking yesterday actually, that this will be my last time running down the hill and it's pretty emotional," he said. "When I got here, I never thought this day would come, but I've really enjoyed my time here and just really looking forward to one more time."

"I think this week will definitely be emotional, but less emotional. I think maybe like after the game, whenever we're walking off the field for the last time, it'd be pretty sad.... but just happy as well."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/