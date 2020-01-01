ClemsonMaven
Clemson's Stars Find a Way to Win

Morgan Thomas

The road to New Orleans took an unexpected turn Saturday night. Any fan can take a look at the box score to see that the Clemson Tigers had to find unconventional ways to outlast one of the best teams in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Trevor Lawrence was named the Fiesta Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. It wasn’t passing yards alone that helped him lead Clemson to a victory, it was also his rushing yards. Lawrence finished the game with 107 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries. One of the best defenses in the country allowed over 6 rushing yards per carry from one of the nation’s best passers.

Clemson’s offensive Coordinator, Tony Elliot and the rest of the Clemson coaching staff hadn’t focused on using Trevor in the running game as much during the season, however, once the post-season arrived, the Tigers look to exploit matchups anyway they can, even the unconventional ones.

“There’s always going to be a situation where you have to run your quarterback because they don’t have matchup confidence,” said Coach Elliot. “It was huge in the beginning and gave us a big spark there with the long run for a touchdown. It gave us an element that not a lot of people see until we get to this part of the season.”

Clemson’s go-to wide receiver, Tee Higgins, was sidelined early in the game and that forced the Tigers to adjust their approach in the passing game as well. Similar Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s highlight reel running back, Travis Etienne, had to find ways to advance the ball by way of yards after the catch, instead of his typical yards after the carry that fans are used to.

For a Tiger team that has been to the national championship game four out of the last five years, it’s all about the “we” instead of “me.”

“We tell these guys all the time to take the ego out of it and to do whatever to win the game and at the end of the day, to win the football game we needed Trevor's legs to be able to do it and Travis in the passing game to help us out,” said Coach Elliot.

Ohio State took an early 16-0 lead with 7:20 left in the first half. However, Tony Elliot spoke to his team before the game about being prepared to do whatever it takes to make a difference and win the game.

“I told Travis before the game, that at the end of the day, he's going to be a difference maker and I said “I don’t know how it's going to be, you may have to run us to New Orleans or you may have to catch the ball,” said Coach Elliot.

“That’s something he took pride in. They weren’t going to be denied.”

LSU's Orgeron: Etienne's 'the One That Got Away'

Brad Senkiw

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recruited Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a Louisiana native, when he was an assistant in 2016, but by the time he became the interim coach and finally made Etienne a scholarship offer, the running back was set on Clemson.

Turner's Redemption Seals Tiger Victory

Zach Lentz

Clemson safety Nolan Turner had a rare chance at redemption in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

Lawrence's Legs Have Become Major Weapon for Clemson

Brad Senkiw

With his important, 67-yard touchdown run in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shows off his moves and how he can be a problem for LSU's defense in the national championship game on Jan. 13

Patience Pays Off For Chad Smith

JP-Priester

Chad Smith waits his turn and shines in final season as Tiger

Lawrence: 'Let's Go Win This Thing

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence give a behind-the-scenes look at their final game-winning drive.

Swinney on the State of the Tigers: 'Ain't Nobody Okay'

Zach Lentz

Following the Tigers' 29-23 come-from-behind win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, it is a good thing they will have a few days to rest and recover because the Clemson football team is in need of a little break.

Clemson Has The Heart Of A Champion

Morgan Thomas

Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables Says Clemson Has The Heart Of A Champion

Tigers' Back-Seven Ready to be Tested

Zach Lentz

For Muse and his teammates in the secondary, will face a challenge the likes of which they have not faced this season when they take on a bevy of ultra-talented wide receivers Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

Etienne Impressed With Buckeye Defense

Zach Lentz

The Buckeyes will be the toughest defense the Tigers have faced this season.

Beignet Bound: Tigers are headed to the National Championship

CU Athletic Communications

The Tigers will face off against No. 1 LSU on Monday, Jan. 13 on ESPN in the College Football Playoff National Championship