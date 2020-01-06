Clemson's Talented Cornerbacks Prepare for LSU's Dynamic Receivers

Derion Kendrick admits you can only learn so much about a receiver watching film.

The Clemson sophomore starting cornerback will have to wait until he gets on the field Jan. 13 in New Orleans at the national championship game to get a good feel for LSU’s dynamic duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

“You can evaluate them a little bit as far as (how they use their) hands and who they’re going up against, releases and stuff like that,” Kendrick said. “You can’t really judge speed. You can’t tell how fast they are or how good they are unless you’re going up against them -- and how you take it.”

Chase won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s top receiver, as a sophomore. He’s recorded 1,559 receiving yards, second most in the country, on 75 catches.

Jefferson, a junior who's projected to be an NFL first-round draft pick, has 102 receptions, third most nationally, and 1,434 yards, third behind Chase.

They’ve caught 18 touchdowns each, which is more than anybody in college football. And they aren’t the only options for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Terrence Marshall Jr. has 625 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions in 11 games. Tight end Thaddeus Moss (42, 534) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (50, 399) are also key components in the passing game.

“They all bring something different to the table, whether it be height, speed or strength, physicality,” said A.J. Terrell, Clemson’s other starting cornerback. “Those little things can separate a receiver from a different one.”

LSU will move their receivers around, bunch them together and utilize NFL concepts and routes run by passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

While Kendrick and Terrell will get help from their secondary teammates in this game, they’ll likely still see a lot of Chase (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and Jefferson (6-3, 192).

Those two corners, who have two interceptions each, have held their own this season. Terrell (6-1, 190) earned first-team All-ACC honors after also recording 26 tackles and four pass breakups.

Kendrick (6-0, 190), who played receiver as a freshman last year, has 33 tackles, four pass breakups and a pick-6 in his transition season to make the All-ACC second team.

On the season, Clemson has faced seven receivers who’ve recorded 1,000 yards. All but one was held below their per-game average. Here’s a look at how the Tigers faced against that group (in order of highest receiving yards this season):

· Louisville’s Chatarius Atwell: 3 catches, 37 yards, 0 TDs.

· Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry: 2 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD.

· Virginia’s Hasise Dubois (ACC championship game): 10 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD.

· North Carolina’s Dyami Brown: 3 catches, 63 yards, 1 TD.

· Syracuse’s Trishton Jackson: 2 catches, 16 yards, 0 TDs.

· North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome: 2 catches, 16 yards, 0 TDs.

· Wake Forest’s Kendall Hinton: 2 catches, 17 yards, 0 touchdowns

They've also faced 1,000-yard receiver and teammate Tee Higgins in practice, along with Justyn Ross.

"That’ll help us a lot in the game," Kendrick said.

Clemson missed out on facing Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt, a 1,000-yard WR who was lost to a season-ending injury, and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards, who fell 184 yards shy of 1,000 and was hurt for two games.

Ohio State didn’t have any 1,000-yard performers in the Fiesta Bowl, but they showcased four pass-catchers who combined for 2,462 yards.

It was as talented a group, which combined for 202 yards on 16 catches in the Tigers’ 29-23 CFP victory, as Clemson’s faced this season. It was also good preparation for LSU.

Preparation is what Terrell thinks is the key to containing playmakers.

“I try to look for any little tip I can find to improve my game. Not to say anything (to give anything away), but just trying to find the main keys or little things I can pick up to add on to my game…to expect things I haven’t seen,” Terrell said. “I trust in my preparation on all the little things they do to benefit my game.

“All receivers are unique. They all have their strengths and weaknesses. You’ve just got to find it.”