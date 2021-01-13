Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Wins Bobby Bowden Trophy

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named the winner of the 2020 Bobby Bowden Trophy, an honor given annually to the college football player who epitomizes a student-athlete of faith and conducts himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community.
Lawrence won the award among a pool of finalists that included Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Lawrence will accept the award in a closed ceremony on Saturday at the annual Clemson Football awards banquet.

Lawrence becomes the third Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2003. Clemson has produced three of the last five Bobby Bowden Trophy winners, as quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award following the 2016 season and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collected the honor for 2018.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments that resulted in finalist selections for the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Lawrence was selected in September as an AFCA Good Works Team honoree for his service in local communities. This past spring, he and his now-fiancée launched a relief fundraiser to provide direct assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in both Upstate South Carolina and in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga. Lawrence also played a leadership role alongside teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher in the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in June.

A full list of Bobby Bowden Award winners is included below:

  • 2003: Jason Wright, Northwestern
  • 2004: Billy Bajema, Oklahoma State
  • 2005: D. J. Shockley, Georgia
  • 2006: Carl Pendleton, Oklahoma
  • 2007: Jacob Tamme, Kentucky
  • 2008: Stephen McGee, Texas A&M
  • 2009: Colt McCoy, Texas
  • 2010: Christian Ponder, Florida State
  • 2011: Case Keenum, Houston
  • 2012: Ashton Richardson, Auburn
  • 2013: Jake Matthews, Texas A&M
  • 2014: Bryce Petty, Baylor
  • 2015: Ty Darlington, Oklahoma
  • 2016: Deshaun Watson, Clemson
  • 2017: Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
  • 2018: Hunter Renfrow, Clemson
  • 2019: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • 2020: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

