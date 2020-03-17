AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson's Venables Reflects on LSU Loss

Alex Whisnant

If there's one member of the Clemson football program that has taken the team's loss to LSU on January 13 the hardest, it would most likely be defensive coordinator Brent Venables. 

In the loss to LSU, the Tigers gave up 628 total yards and six scores, which was a far cry from the average 264 yards and 11.5 points Venables' defense had allowed in 2019. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow capped a Heisman Trophy-winning season with 463-yard, five-touchdown performance in the biggest game of his career. 

Venables pointed to his defense's inability to stop LSU in crucial situations as the main reason for the loss.

"The execution, the precision that they force you to play with, you got to make plays," Venables said. "If you make mistakes when you play against really good explosive people, they'll make you pay. Mistakes as a play-caller, mistakes in leverage, mistakes situationally third and nineteen. We played great in the red zone all year and had our worst game. Just made too many critical errors, and again, they made us pay for some critical red zone mistakes. That's painful when again, our guys played really hard and we played really well in some spots, a lot of spots, but the explosive plays. I think we had five plays that we gave up on missed tackles and that was a season-high for explosive plays on missed tackles. But they out-executed us in some other spots and again, I'm stating the obvious in some of this, but it's very painful to get there and come up short."

In the ultra-competitive world of college football, Venables acknowledges how difficult it is to be in the position Clemson has been for the past five seasons, with the Tigers at least making an appearance in the national championship game four out of the last five seasons. 

"Those opportunities, it may never happen again. That's the reality," Venables said. "You never take that for granted, that's first and foremost. How incredibly hard and fortunate you have to be to get there. And it felt like you're good enough, you certainly weren't good enough on that night, the better team won. But I'm super proud of our guys and our football team. Coached/played in plenty of games where you're not as proud as you'd like to be. Very, very proud of our guys for the effort that they put into it."

Beyond mat drills early on in the spring, Venables has not felt a need to bring up the loss to the 2020 team. 

"Again, that was last year. This is a new team," Venables said. "A lot of those players are gone. We'll never play here again. You start your journey completely over like everything, both good and bad. You try to learn from your experiences and you try to share in some of those experiences with maybe guys that didn't play, but I thought our guys were very well prepared. 

"I thought they had a great mindset, and again, they played with incredible passion and effort and toughness, were physical, and again, just got beat by a better team. We beat ourselves up enough. I know us as coaches probably do, but when you experience it, there's nothing to have to reinforce."


Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Hopkins, the Central native who was dealt for running back David Johnson, won't be catching…

Brad Senkiw

Clemson AD Radakovich Says ACC Close to Officially Canceling Spring Sports

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said Monday during a radio interview with The Press Box on The Roar that the ACC is looking to officially cancel all spring sports and activities this week. A league-wide conference call is scheduled for Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Mantra 'No Shine Without the Grind' Has Even Greater Importance

Whether it is “all In”, “best is the standard” or “the next game is the biggest game of the season”, but the one that rings true for the Tigers this summer is “there is no shine without the grind.”

Zach Lentz

COVID-19 Impact On Clemson Baseball

Season Comes To Screeching Halt For Monte Lee's Clemson Tigers Amidst COID-19 Concerns

JP-Priester

Elliott Expecting Smooth Transition Into Sole Offensive Coordinator Role

Tony Elliott is entering his first season as the sole offensive coordinator at Clemson and recently talked about his new role and the transition

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Softball

In an historical and unprecedented turn of events, COVID-19 has ended all games, tournaments, practices and any formal gatherings for all ACC teams until further notice. This ended the Clemson Softball team’s inaugural season early and abruptly.

Connor Watson

COVID-19 Impact on Clemson Football

With the suspension of all spring athletic events due to coronavirus concerns, Clemson football is entering uncharted territory.

Alex Whisnant

by

Tiger9294

Clemson's D-line is ready to embrace the competition

In the Dabo Swinney era of Clemson Football, the defensive line has been the strong point of the Clemson defense. After a season of growing pains along the defensive front in 2019, Swinney is excited about the potential of his new front four.

Connor Watson

Elliott's Looking For Ross To Be More 'Polished'

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross has produced over 1,800 yards in two seasons, but offensive coordinator Tony Elliott feels like the rising junior has plenty of room to improve in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Letter from Publisher of AllClemson.com

We at AllClemson.com, and all of the Sports Illustrated team sites, are dedicated to bringing you fresh analysis, stories from players and coaches, opponent breakdowns, historical pieces and film reviews.

Zach Lentz