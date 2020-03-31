AllClemson
CLEMSONSTRONG Movement Helping Those in Need

Zach Lentz

Mr. Knickerbocker graciously asks for your help and support as we initiate a movement to share GOOD news during these hard times. 

This movement has gained great traction, but we want to impact as many lives as possible. The #CLEMSONSTRONG campaign began with our heart to spur one another on with good news and share stories of how each Clemson family member is staying strong as we endure a new normal. Once the storytelling began, our team recognized that we had an opportunity to meet needs in our community (youth programs and rec centers) using our influence and capacity to turn out something good.

Creating a campaign inspired us to realize shirt production and partnerships with other stores like Tiger Sports Shop offered a great way to keep our people going, looking forward, and staying busy while we navigate the challenges small businesses face as we are experiencing an unprecedented deceleration in sales.

There are 3 ways you can help:

  • Share your #clemsonstrong story on social media and tag Mr. K's page
  • Order a shirt and wear it
  • Share a live video with your story on how you are staying strong.

SUPPORT #CLEMSONSTRONG SUPPORT FOR YOUTH

  • Every shirt ordered keeps someone working
  • Every shirt purchased keeps our partners hoping the best is yet to come
  • Every shirt sale offers proceeds to support organizations that grow little Tigers into future big Tigers
  • Every business represented in this movement receives FREE marketing, FREE online presence, and ALL of the influence from our 40 years in business PLUS you inherit our traffic and reach
  • Every partner receives all of the digital assets FREE to perform their own online marketing targeted to their communities so we can impact as many lives as possible
  • Every story shared BRINGS THE LIGHT to a community surrounded by darkness
ABOUT #CLEMSON STRONG

What we are about

Please join in to be a part of a special group of Clemson Tigers dedicated to strengthening athletes, businesses, families, and communities because we are better together. As we build community and rally around our #ClemsonTiger family, the #ClemsonStrong campaign will donate a percentage of merchandise proceeds to support scholarships and funding for youth recreational sports, coaches, and athletes for Clemson Tiger affiliated communities through our strong nationwide network of Clemson Alumni. 


This movement began in March of 2020, during the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. The economic impact of this event and the long term consequences of economic injury to families, businesses, and athletes introduces a tremendous need to establish new ways to reflect who we are as #ClemsonFamily and the essence of our #TigerPride like loyalty, generosity, kindness, and compassion that are transgenerational and unmovable no matter how tough the circumstances can get. 


The consequences of the spread of the coronavirus and the cancellation of spring sports and related NCAA events as well as Clemson University events are extremely challenging for all operations, with the impact to our families at the top of our concerns. However, in spite of the absence of the thrill of watching such amazing talent on display, the loyalty of Clemson fans and the whole spirit of being a Clemson Tiger remain strong.


As all of us nationwide are experiencing the impacts of doing life and circumstances in a very different fashion than what we are used to, we wanted to start a movement that reflects who we truly are as Clemson Tigers and use our perseverance to work toward a common goal. 

With this in mind, we believe one of the areas that will experience a greater impact will be the affluence of youth and rec sports and parent's abilities to fund these activities. With your support of and commitment to this #CLEMSONSTRONG movement, we will be able to provide scholarships to athletes, funding to coaches, and other financial support to local communities to sustain and prosper keeping dreams alive for future Clemson Tigers!

JOIN THE MOVEMENT at www.allinclemsonstrong.com

