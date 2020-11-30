Combination of Things Have Slowed Clemson Running Game

Travis Etienne deciding to return for one more season. A deep stable of backs behind him. An offensive line the coaches couldn't stop raving about during fall camp.

Expectations were high for the Clemson running game coming into the season. However, things just haven't played out that way.

Numbers are down across the board and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says there are a number of reasons the Tigers have struggled at times to run the ball.

"Teams are attacking the line of scrimmage a lot more, not letting us get on double teams," Elliott said. "In the past some teams would do that, you expect it out of a Boston College, but a lot more people are doing that. Then we played some structures where they got an extra hat and we can't get going before there is that contact on Travis. So it's just a combination of things."

In the 52-17 win over Pitt on Saturday, Clemson ran the ball as effectively as they have since the beginning of the season. Despite the Panthers having one of the stingiest run defenses in the country, Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, and Chez Mellusi all averaged over 5 YPC.

The Tigers offensive coordinator says he was pleased with what he saw out of his offensive line on Saturday and is hopeful that it's a sign of things to come.

"I thought we got back to the basics," Elliott said. "I thought our execution on the double teams was much improved from the week before. Guys were ready to snap off on linebackers you know, so they were anticipating."

Elliott says that the Tigers are taking things one game at a time. That the opponent will dictate the game plan and that if they get into situation to where they have to force the issue, that is exactly what they will do.

"We always talk about taking the ego out of it and we find ways to win," Elliott said. "If that means we've got to throw the ball, throw the ball and if there are situations where we have to force the run, we're going to try and force to run."

