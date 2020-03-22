AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Could Simmons Play Close To Clemson? One NFL Draft Expert Says Odds Are On Panthers

Brad Senkiw

While it might be difficult to get a handful of people to agree on what to eat for lunch, it's likely that a handful of NFL draft experts will agree that former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a top-10 selection.

We're still a month away from the NFL draft, but because of the stoppage of Pro Days and individual workouts across the league, much of the assembly of draft information is over. 

One of the few variables left to shape what teams will do during the draft is free agency. 

Simmons, who wowed NFL coaches, executives and analysts with a blazing 40-yard dash time, is as versatile a player as there is in the 2020 class. 

That makes figuring out where he'll go a little tricky, but one draft expert site came up their own odds of where Simmons will land. 

The likeliest destination, according to Thedraftnetwork.com, is a team close to where Simmons played college football: the Carolina Panthers, which received the highest odds at 27 percent.

In their first year under new coach Matt Rhule, the NFC South squad is remaking its team and filling roles left behind by major impact players. Linebacker Luke Kuechly retired in the offseason, leaving the Panthers with a need for a middle-of-the-field playmaker who can rush the passer, stop the run and cover tight ends and slot receivers. 

Simmons fits the bill. Carolina made news last week with the parting-of-ways with QB Cam Newton and the signing of free-agent Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal, which buys the franchise time in finding a young signal-caller of the future. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9th overall) and New York Giants (4th) are also high on the list to land the former Tiger. The Detroit Lions, who pick third, appear to have shifted their focus away from Simmons. Many experts believe they're eyeing Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah after the team traded away starter Darius Slay to the Eagles this week. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

by

JustcallmeChristian

Amari Rodgers Opens Up on Clemson Young Quarterbacks

Amari Rodgers has spent four years catching passes from some of the best quarterbacks in the nation, when it comes to one of the biggest battles on the Clemson football team–the backup quarterback job—he knows a thing or two.

Connor Watson

The Clemson Tiger Brand Has Gone National

Over his tenure as head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has built a recruiting machine. That machine doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

JP-Priester

Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Explains What Makes Swinney Great

The family atmosphere that Dabo has brought to Clemson football has caught the attention of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Alex Whisnant

by

MattySolo

Why Deshaun Watson Should Want out of Houston

After several years of bad moves by Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, it is time for former Clemson quarterback to explore a way out of Houston.

Alex Whisnant

by

TheLogic

No Days off for Clemson Football's Lannden Zanders

Even with the spring practice season cut short by COVID-19, Clemson sophomore safety Lannden Zanders is still finding ways to get ready for the season ahead.

Alex Whisnant

It's Official: Hopkins Goes From Texans To Cardinals

Houston Texans officially announce the player swap of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson via trade; Texans also offer a final farewell to the All-Pro receiver.

Brad Senkiw

Quiet Dominance: Former Clemson Defensive Lineman D.J. Reader Cashes in With Bengals

With a silently excellent NFL career, former Clemson defensive end D.J. Reader is finally reaping the rewards.

Alex Whisnant

Why DeAndre Hopkins Should Be Glad to Get out of Houston

After being traded to Arizona Cardinals, former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins should be happy to get away from the Texans and their head coach.

Alex Whisnant

Clemson Football Flashback Friday: Clemson vs. Syracuse, Sept. 29, 2018

In the fifth week of the 2018 season, former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice and Clemson running back Travis Etienne saved the Tigers' third national championship season.

Alex Whisnant