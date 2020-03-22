While it might be difficult to get a handful of people to agree on what to eat for lunch, it's likely that a handful of NFL draft experts will agree that former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a top-10 selection.

We're still a month away from the NFL draft, but because of the stoppage of Pro Days and individual workouts across the league, much of the assembly of draft information is over.

One of the few variables left to shape what teams will do during the draft is free agency.

Simmons, who wowed NFL coaches, executives and analysts with a blazing 40-yard dash time, is as versatile a player as there is in the 2020 class.

That makes figuring out where he'll go a little tricky, but one draft expert site came up their own odds of where Simmons will land.

The likeliest destination, according to Thedraftnetwork.com, is a team close to where Simmons played college football: the Carolina Panthers, which received the highest odds at 27 percent.

In their first year under new coach Matt Rhule, the NFC South squad is remaking its team and filling roles left behind by major impact players. Linebacker Luke Kuechly retired in the offseason, leaving the Panthers with a need for a middle-of-the-field playmaker who can rush the passer, stop the run and cover tight ends and slot receivers.

Simmons fits the bill. Carolina made news last week with the parting-of-ways with QB Cam Newton and the signing of free-agent Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal, which buys the franchise time in finding a young signal-caller of the future.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9th overall) and New York Giants (4th) are also high on the list to land the former Tiger. The Detroit Lions, who pick third, appear to have shifted their focus away from Simmons. Many experts believe they're eyeing Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah after the team traded away starter Darius Slay to the Eagles this week.